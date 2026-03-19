House ancient Jain idol from UP’s Etah in Allahabad Museum for study: HC

The Allahabad High Court has directed that a recently discovered Jain idol—unearthed during construction for an overhead water tank in Etah on June 22—be placed in the custody of the Allahabad Museum in Prayagraj for safekeeping and study. The high court emphasised that the expert panel should endeavour to submit its report within three months of the idol being placed in the museum. (For Representation)

The idol, believed to date back to the 9th–10th century, has become the subject of competing claims by both Digambar and Shwetambar sects of the Jain community.

A bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Swarupama Chaturvedi ruled that once the idol is transferred, the museum must display it for public viewing. Simultaneously, it has been directed to constitute a team of experts, in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India, to conduct a detailed study to determine the idol’s character, nature, period and sectarian affiliation.

The court in its order dated March 17 observed, “Considering the historical importance of the idol recovered as it is claimed to be belonging to 9-10th century and sensitivity of the sectarian interpretation as to the identity of the idol for particular sect as has come to be reported by the Superintending Archaeologist, we in the first instance direct for its safe custody in the Central Museum at Prayagraj and accordingly direct the District Magistrate, Etah to ensure that the idol in question is brought to the Central Museum at Prayagraj in safe custody and handed over to the Director/Incharge Director of the Central Museum at Prayagraj in any case by 11.04.2026.”

“Once the idol is handed over to the Central Museum at Prayagraj, the Central Museum at Prayagraj shall place it a desired place in the Museum for public view but at the same time shall constitute a team of experts as per the remarks quoted above in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India for further study of the idol as to its character, nature and period, more especially with reference to the sects of the Jain Community.”

The court has emphasised that the expert panel should endeavour to submit its report within three months of the idol being placed in the museum.