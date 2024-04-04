House help booked for raping minor girl, issuing death threats

A 33-year-old house help was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping the nine-year-old daughter of the house owner in Bijnore area of the city. (Pic for representation)

The accused who committed the crime on Tuesday, also made a video of the act and threatened to kill the girl if she talked about it to anyone, said police.

The accused identified as Raju Kushwaha alias Rahul has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), IPC 376 (rape) and sections of SC\ST Act, said SHO Bijnore Arvind Kumar Rana. Rana said that on the complaint of the girl’s father, a case has been registered against the accused and legal action is being taken against him.

According to police, the accused had been working in the house for nearly two decades.

“At the time of the incident, the victim was alone at home. However, the matter unfolded when one of the victim’s kin saw the video in the accused servant’s phone and informed the others,” said Tej Swaroop, DCP, South.

The family members came to know about the incident on Wednesday.

After the matter came to fore, the locals gathered at the spot and beat up the accused before handing him over to the police.

“The victim has been sent for medical examination. Police will soon file a chargesheet, and get the man punished within a couple of months,” the DCP added.