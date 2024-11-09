Menu Explore
Housing complex for Central govt employees inaugurated in Lko

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 09, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a new residential complex in Jankipuram for Central government employees, featuring 115 homes and amenities.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday virtually inaugurated the General Pool Residential Accommodation complex in Jankipuram for Central government employees from Chandigarh.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT )
Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT )

He virtually inaugurated the complex in the state capital during the ceremony held in Chandigarh where he inaugurated the complex for officers of Central government departments at Sector 38-B.

Situated in pocket-C Jankipuram, Lucknow, the project has been executed by the Central PWD. It has 115 residences constructed on 11.85 acres of land.

For the convenience of allottees, adequate car parking facilities have been provided in the residential complex and a 20 feet wide road has been provided.

Three parks and a walking track have also been constructed in this huge building complex.

Through this project, not only will the central officers and employees get better accommodation but it will also open new possibilities of development in surrounding areas.

Addressing the gathering, Khattar stated that it was very difficult for a central government employee to settle in one city as the service involves moving to different places after transfers.

The government has to make arrangements for their stay, he added.

The Minister observed that all over India, there are 2.5 lakh houses built by CPWD that have been allotted.

