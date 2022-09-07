How was Lucknow hotel given 250 kv power connection?

LUCKNOW Levana Suites was issued a 250 kv power connection despite the fact that it was a residential apartment, which was turned into a hotel in violation of norms. An initial probe after the fire incident revealed that the hotel owners were carrying out illegal commercial activity on a residential plot without an approved map, said officials.

Sample this: Many residents of Ashok Vihar Colony in Faizullahganj have been running from pillar to post to get power connection, but LESA engineers have been denying them a connection for the last one year, citing one reason or the other. But in case of Levana Suites, the same officials released a commercial connection despite the building having a residential map, claimed a few applicants in the colony.

However, Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd (MVVNL) MD Bhawani Singh Khangarot said, “The rules say connections could be given if anyone gives a copy of the plan/map of the building/colony duly showing the constructed area of the entire building/colony approved by the development authority/mahapalika/nagarpalika/gram panchayat, or certified by a registered architect, and signed by the applicant. In case of non-submission of approval by the relevant authority/government bodies/registered architect, the supply shall be given conditionally on receipt of an undertaking from the applicant taking full responsibility that in the event of demolition or objections from such authority, the supply shall be permanently disconnected by the licensee.”

He added, “The connection of Levana Suites was in the name of Rahul Agarwal and it was given to them according to the UP Electricity Supply Code-2005. The consumer applied for a single-point connection by attaching necessary forms such as MoU, passport in the form of ID, no objection of other owners of the premises etc for commercial connection.”

He said, “After completing the necessary process, the restriction load was approved by the then executive engineer. The estimated amount was deposited by the applicant for the issue of electricity connection. Office of director (electrical Safety) gave approval for the connection. After the inspection dated August 17, 2017, no objection certificate was provided for energising the power system.”

“After getting the necessary clearance, the electricity connection was started on September 9, 2017,” said MVVNL MD.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) also never objected to the building being used for commercial purposes.

“The LMC doesn’t have the right to object to the use of building for commercial purpose despite it being located in a residential area. It’s the job of the development authority to act. We can impose commercial tax on the building. The building was assessed by LMC as a commercial one and LMC is levying commercial tax on them,” stated Ashok Singh, chief tax fixation officer, LMC.