Hues of unity, peace and joy at Dewa Sharif

LUCKNOW Dewa Sharif, said to be the only Sufi shrine in the country where Holi is celebrated, sees people from across India, regardless of their faith, come together to celebrate the festival of colours every year. Like every year, the serene white campus housing Sufi saint Haji Waris Ali Shah’s shrine in Dewa town of Barabanki, 25 km from Lucknow, is set to be transformed into a vibrant spectacle on Friday (Holi). These celebrations are a powerful testament to Sufi saint Haji Waris Ali Shah’s message of love, harmony, and mutual respect. (File Photo)

Though it is not recorded as to when Holi celebrations started here, the tradition continues to grow stronger each year, with colours showered upon the shrine in a display of unity and joy.

“We have been celebrating Holi here for decades and want to give out a message of peace across the nation. Festivals are for bringing people closer. A huge procession is taken out on this occasion, which includes people from all faiths. Around 12pm, we reach Dewa Sharif Dargah and then everyone plays Holi here,” said Shahzade Alam Warsi, head of the organising committee of Holi celebrations at Dewa Shareef.

Local corporator Shaf-e-Zubairi said, “The message of our Prophet is to spread love. Through its unique Holi celebrations, Dewa Shareef sends out a message of peace and brotherhood across the world.”

Born in the early 19th century in Dewa to a family of Hussaini Syeds, Haji Waris Ali Shah was the founder of the Warsi order of Sufism. His father, Qurban Ali Shah, was also a respected Sufi saint. Waris Ali Shah’s teachings and spiritual leadership attracted millions of followers from all walks of life, including Hindus, sadhus, fakirs, and people from various religious sects.