Hyena rescued from dry culvert in Mathura village

Agra: A male striped hyena, approximately 6-years-old, was spotted inside a dry culvert near Azizpur village in Kosi Kalan area of Mathura district. In a joint operation, conservation NGO Wildlife SOS and the Uttar Pradesh forest department rescued the animal. The hyena is currently under temporary observation and will soon be released into its natural habitat.

On Tuesday afternoon, inhabitants of Azizpur village saw a striped hyena that had taken shelter inside a culvert. Concerned for their own safety as well as the animal’s well-being, they informed the forest department which then contacted the Wildlife SOS team in Agra for assistance, as per a press statement issued by the public relations office of Wildlife SOS.

A 5-member team from the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit arrived on the spot and confirmed the hyena’s position. The team blocked one side of the culvert and placed the transport cage on the other end and the hyena finally emerged after two hours. A close inspection revealed that the animal was a male, aged approximately 6-years-old.

Baiju Raj M.V, director-conservation projects, Wildlife SOS said, “Despite the experience on our hands, our rescuers always take into consideration the possible risks and challenges while conducting such operations. After almost two hours of waiting, the hyena finally emerged from its temporary refuge, walking directly into the transport cage. Once it was safely out, the hyena was transferred to the Wildlife SOS facility for temporary observation.”