IIM L welcomes freshers with three-day induction programme

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has organised a three-day induction programme to welcome students from various batches. Prof Archana Shukla, director, IIM Lucknow welcomes chief guest Munish Sharda, executive director, Axis Bank. (HT Photo)

The 40th batch of Postgraduate Programme (PGP), 21st batch of Postgraduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM), 10th batch of Postgraduate Programme in Sustainable Management (PGP-SM), and 25th batch of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes were given a warm welcome by the institute.

The inaugural event on Monday was attended by Munish Sharda, executive director, Axis Bank and an IIM Lucknow alumnus, Class of 1997. He emphasized six key principles of leadership and said, “IIM Lucknow is more than just an institution; it’s a cradle of leadership. Our ethos rest on six guiding principles: First, cultivate a growth mindset and use setbacks as stepping stones. Second, give more than you receive for unexpected rewards. Third, ask insightful questions. Fourth, adopt lifelong learning. Fifth, embrace ‘first principles’ thinking. Lastly, build your character with humility, curiosity, and purpose. These principles are foundational to your journey here, empowering you to lead with integrity and make a lasting impact.”

Welcoming the new batch, Prof Archana Shukla, director, IIM Lucknow, said, “Embarking on this journey at IIM Lucknow, you inherit a legacy of 40 years of growth, a testament to what this institution can offer you. Focus inward to discover your true potential rather than comparing yourself to external standards of excellence. Remember, you cannot replicate others; strive instead to be the best version of yourself.”

Prof Shukla said, “At IIM Lucknow, success hinges on personal commitment and cultivating new habits. Our goal is your holistic development, not just job placements. Mental well-being and physical fitness are our pillars. Let’s break free from routine and seek clarity together, engaging in meaningful introspection to define your purpose over the next two years.”

Prof Vikas Srivastava, dean, programmes, IIM Lucknow, said, “With over 12,000 alumni and accreditations from renowned institutions, IIM Lucknow has a legacy of excellence. As you embark on your journey here, do not limit yourself to a single direction; explore and enrich yourself with everything that is being offered.”

Prof Srivastava said, “Do not become a utility maximizer, instead focus on those aspects that resonate deeply with you. Avoid the trap of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and external validation. Focus on what you are passionate about and give it your full attention. You can’t excel in everything, but you can excel at what you are truly good at.”

The orientation session at IIM Lucknow over the next two days will engage the new batch of students in interactive discussions with multiple stakeholders from academia and industry, providing them with a comprehensive overview of opportunities for holistic development. These sessions aim to help students build a roadmap for their personal and professional growth.

Top leadership team of IIM Lucknow including Prof Archana Shukla, director; Prof Vikas Srivastava, dean programmes; Prof Suresh Jakhar, chairperson PGP; Prof Dipti Gupta, chairperson PGPSM; Prof Pushpendra Priyadarshi, chairperson doctoral programme; and Prof Priyanka Sharma, chairperson Student Affairs and Placement were also present.

The three-day induction programme will provide a comprehensive introduction to the institution’s culture, academic rigor, and the plethora of opportunities available for personal and professional growth. The event commenced with the student pledge, marking a symbolic beginning of their journey at IIM Lucknow.