IIM Lucknow placements: 75L tops domestic offer, but big drop from last year

Despite a dip top salary package, the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) successfully concluded its final placements for the 2023-25 batch, securing over 580 offers. This year, the average salary rose to ₹32.3 lakh per annum, marking a ₹2.3 lakh increase from the previous year’s average of ₹30 lakh, while the median CTC stood at ₹27 lakh per annum. The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow campus

However, there has been a significant decline in the highest domestic salary—a slump of ₹48 lakh compared to last year’s figures. The highest domestic package this year reached only ₹75 lakh per annum, whereas last year, it stood at ₹1.23 crore per annum. The final placement report of the 2022-24 batch is available in the public domain on the institute’s website.

International offers, on the other hand, remained unchanged, with the highest package capped at ₹65 lakh per annum—exactly the same as last year. IIML secured 580+ offers for its 39th batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 20th batch of the Postgraduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM).

Despite the decline in salary figures, the institute has refrained from making any official statement. “We are still in the process of collating the final packages offered to students. A press release will be issued on Monday. So far, we have only shared a post on the institute’s official Facebook page,” said an official involved in the placement process.

A faculty member at IIM-L attributed the drop in the highest domestic salary to multiple factors. “We need to analyze what salary components were included this year compared to last year. The official press release will provide further clarification,” the professor said.

Challenges in placements last year

Last year, in January, IIML had reached out to alumni for assistance, with 72 students still awaiting placements. The institute had sent an appeal to its 2011 batch stating:

“We are writing to address the current situation regarding unplaced students from our batch. Currently, 72 talented individuals are seeking employment opportunities. Your support is crucial in maintaining IIM Lucknow’s 100% placement record.”

The appeal urged alumni to refer job opportunities for students of the 2024 batch. At the time, IIM Lucknow’s placement chairperson, Professor Priyanka Sharma, assured that the placement process was ongoing and there was no cause for concern.

Recruitment trends

According to the institute’s official Facebook page, students were placed across key sectors, including consulting, finance, general management, product management, sales and marketing, operations, retail and e-commerce, with recruiters from across the globe.

Several first-time recruiters, such as Ather Energy, BPCL, CRISIL, DBS Bank, GMR Group, HPCL, Javis, Jefferies, Lava, Marsh McLennan, Maruti Suzuki, Mankind Pharma, Mindsprint, NAFED, PhonePe, Purplle, TESCO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, UKG, Vector Consulting Group, and Walmart, participated in the process, offering both domestic and international roles.

Meanwhile, legacy recruiters like Accenture, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Amazon, American Express, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY-Parthenon, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, Kearney, Landmark Group, Lincoln International, Lodha Group, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, Navi, OLA, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Target, Tata Administrative Services, and Zomato reaffirmed their confidence in IIM Lucknow’s students, offering a diverse range of roles across industries.