IIT Kanpur awards degrees to 2,332 graduates at convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) celebrated its 57th convocation on Saturday, conferring degrees on 2,332 graduates across various disciplines. The institute acknowledged the hard work and achievements of its students on this momentous occasion. The convocation ceremony was held on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The event was conducted in two sessions with the main opening ceremony held in IITK’s Main Auditorium. Prof Jayathi Y Murthy, president of Oregon State University, USA, and an IITK alumna, was the distinguished chief guest. Mahesh Gupta, chair of the Board of Governors (BoG), and Prof. Manindra Agrawal, director of IIT Kanpur, presided over the convocation.

The convocation celebrated 2,332 graduates, including 226 PhD recipients, 457 MTech recipients, 842 BTech recipients, 165 MSc (2-year) recipients, 36 MBA recipients, 12 MTech-PhD (joint degree) recipients, 1 MDes (joint degree) recipient, 17 MDes recipients, 77 MS (by research) recipients, 40 PGPEX-VLFM recipients, 26 double major recipients, 89 dual degree recipients, 14 MS-PD (MS part of the dual degree) recipients, 125 BS recipients, and 205 eMasters degree programme recipients.

Chief guest Prof Jayathi Y. Murthy presented awards and prizes to the outstanding performers. Having completed her BTech in Mechanical Engineering from IITK, she was recognised as a distinguished alumna in 2012 and is the first woman of colour to lead Oregon State University.

Prof Jayathi Y Murthy said, “The world will offer you competing narratives about who you are and what you’re worth. It’s in your power to choose the narrative of your life and to write your own story. Despite the challenges, I’ve seen my peers, especially the women of IIT Kanpur, create their own paths and succeed against the odds. So, choose your story wisely. Remember, nothing is ever the end. There’s always a way forward. You’ve learnt how to make a living. Now learn how to live your life. Live deeply, live passionately, and live well!”

Congratulating the graduating students, Prof Manindra Agrawal said, “Graduating from college is a significant milestone, one of the most bittersweet moments. By leveraging your technical knowledge and applying it for innovation and entrepreneurship, you can not only solve societal challenges but also foster economic growth through job creation.”

Highlighting the academic initiatives undertaken during the past year, Prof Agrawal said, “To do justice to the mission of the institute, we have brought in academic initiatives that will not only set global benchmarks but also contribute to critical national requirements.”

During the year, the Kotak School of Sustainability was launched to offer thought leadership solutions and prepare future generations to lead the cause of sustainable development. Several new academic programmes were also launched.

This year’s convocation celebrated the achievements of exceptional students who received awards in various categories. Kunwar Preet Singh (Computer Science & Engineering) was awarded the prestigious President’s Gold Medal, while Viplav Patel (Chemical Engineering-Electrical Engineering) and Sarthak Kohli (Computer Science and Engineering) received the Director’s Gold Medals for outstanding all-round achievement and leadership in the 5-year and 4-year undergraduate programmes, respectively. The esteemed Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Medal for best all-round performance was presented to Garima Bawa (Physics), and Mr. Tejas Ramakrishnan (Computer Science & Engineering) was awarded the prestigious Ratan Swarup Memorial Prize.

The convocation also recognised students who excelled in various domains by awarding proficiency medals and the IIT Kanpur Excellence Awards for contributions in Community Services, Leadership in Student Affairs, and Art & Cultural Activities.

Led by the Chairperson of the Senate Post-Graduate Committee (SPGC) and the Chairperson of the Senate Under-Graduate Committee (SUGC), the graduating students received their degree certificates at different lecture halls in the second session of the convocation ceremony. The graduates will also be able to access their digital degrees through IIT Kanpur’s in-house blockchain technology application, which secures the degree certificates against forgery, is globally verifiable, and selectively disclosable.

The convocation ceremony concluded on a high note, with the graduates and their families celebrating this significant achievement. As the graduates embark on their new journeys, IIT Kanpur remains committed to supporting their aspirations and contributing to their future successes.