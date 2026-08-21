Beyond the demographic dividend, India's longevity economy and the case for age-ready homes

There is a quiet contradiction sitting inside India's growth story. We celebrate our demographic dividend, the sheer scale of our young population, at almost every opportunity. Yet another demographic shift, equally consequential, is unfolding alongside it with far less attention. MIT AgeLab founder Joseph Coughlin gave this shift a useful name, the longevity economy. His broader argument is that businesses and societies have spent decades designing around younger consumers while largely treating older people as an afterthought, and for India, that oversight matters. Old age

India's senior population already stands at more than 150 million, and the proportion of people above 60 is expected to rise sharply over the coming decades. This is not simply a demographic story about more older people. It is a story about more Indians living longer and expecting far more from those additional years of life, and that distinction is important.

The real aspiration of longevity is not merely lifespan. It is healthspan, the number of years we remain physically capable, mentally engaged, socially connected and able to make our own choices. That has profound implications for how we build our cities and, particularly, our homes.

The 60-year-old of today is very different from the 60-year-old of a generation ago. Many Indians entering their sixties and seventies today are financially independent, widely travelled, digitally connected and deeply conscious of health and wellbeing. They want to continue learning, travelling, exercising, meeting people, pursuing interests and making decisions for themselves. They do not necessarily want to be “looked after.” They want to continue living on their own terms.

At the same time, the traditional support structure around ageing in India is changing rapidly. Children increasingly live in different cities or countries. Nuclear families have replaced multigenerational households. The neighbourhood ecosystems that once provided informal companionship and support are also becoming less dependable. This creates an interesting paradox, older Indians today may have greater financial independence and longer healthy lives than previous generations, while simultaneously having less everyday social and familial support around them.

The answer cannot simply be more health care. It has to be a new infrastructure for longevity, one that combines independence with support, privacy with community, and safety with the freedom to live fully.

For real estate developers, this requires a fundamental change in thinking. Traditionally, we have viewed a home largely as a physical product, defined by square footage, bedrooms, amenities, finishes and location. But as people live into their eighties and nineties, the home increasingly becomes part of their health infrastructure.

Good design can prevent falls before they happen. Thoughtful layouts can allow somebody to remain independent even as mobility changes. Walkable environments can encourage daily movement. Nutrition, preventive health care and fitness can improve physical wellbeing. But longevity goes beyond physical health, and perhaps one of the most underestimated determinants of ageing well is social health. A beautifully designed apartment can still be an extraordinarily lonely place.

The future of housing for older adults therefore cannot be measured only by wider doorways, anti-slip flooring, emergency buttons or grab bars. Those are important, but they are only the foundation. The real question for developers is whether the environment we have created gives somebody a reason to step outside their front door every day. Are there friends to meet? Activities to look forward to? Opportunities to learn something new? Spaces to walk, exercise, eat together, celebrate, argue, laugh and belong?

A community that gets these things right is not merely making ageing safer. It may actually help people age better.

Our approach to ageing in India has historically been reactive. Health care intervenes after someone becomes unwell. Homes are modified after mobility declines. Families reorganise themselves after a crisis. The longevity economy invites us to reverse that logic.

The future should be about proactive ageing, creating environments that continuously nudge people towards better health long before intervention is necessary. That means bringing together movement, nutrition, preventive health checks, mental stimulation, friendships, purposeful activity and access to health care within the rhythm of everyday life.

Technology will increasingly strengthen this ecosystem. Passive fall detection, remote health monitoring, intelligent home systems and predictive health care can offer families and residents greater security. But the best technology for older adults will often be technology that is almost invisible, supporting independence without constantly reminding someone that they are being monitored. The objective should never be surveillance. It should be confidence.

Purpose-built senior living communities are perhaps the clearest early expression of the longevity economy in Indian real estate because they bring design, hospitality, wellness, health care and community together within one environment. But the implications go much further. Over time, every residential developer will have to think about longevity.

A couple buying a home at 50 today may still be living there at 85. Homes therefore need to be capable of adapting across several decades of life. This is where ideas such as universal design, age-ready housing and multigenerational communities will become increasingly relevant.

Rather than segregating life into housing for the young and housing for the old, we have an opportunity to create neighbourhoods where different generations coexist while the infrastructure quietly adapts to changing needs. That is ultimately a much more optimistic way to think about ageing.

The commercial opportunity is significant. Industry estimates suggest that organised senior living supply in India remains tiny compared with the potential demand expected over the next decade. But focusing only on the number of units misses the larger transformation underway. The longevity economy is not simply creating a new real estate asset class. It is creating a new consumer.

A consumer who may spend 30 years or more after the age of 60. A consumer who values experiences as much as possessions, wellness as much as health care, friendships as much as family proximity, and independence perhaps more than anything else.

For developers, the challenge is, therefore, not merely to build homes for older people. It is to build environments that help people remain healthy, relevant, connected and in control of their lives for as long as possible.

India has spent decades designing for aspiration in youth. The next great opportunity may be to design equally thoughtfully for aspiration in longevity.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Adarsh Narahari, founder & MD, Primus Senior Living and Marz.