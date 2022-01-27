Incomplete project: UP RERA imposes penalty on developer

LUCKNOW The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) imposed a fine of ₹6.17 lakh on developer Parsvnath for not completing pending work on its housing project – Parsvnath Planet in Gomti Nagar.

The regulatory authority also directed the developer to deposit the fine amount in the next 30 days. The fine has been imposed under Section 63 of the RERA Act.

In case of non-payment of fine, ₹2,130 per day would be added to the penalty of ₹6.17 lakh, till the date of payment, pointed out the authority. Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, secretary, UP RERA, passed the order on a complaint filed by Alok Singh of Parsvnath Planet.

On August 4, 2019, Singh had lodged a complaint with the UP RERA related with non-completion of the project.

During this period, several hearings took place in which the regulatory authority directed the promoter to complete pending work of its housing project, the Parsvnath Planet. However, the promoter failed to comply with the orders.

Issuing the order on January 11 this year, UP RERA secretary also directed the developer to submit a written explanation on non–compliance of its earlier orders related with completion of the project.

The RERA also directed the developer to submit a plan for completing pending work. The developer was not available for comment despite attempts made in this regard.

According to Section 63 of the RERA Act, if a promoter fails to comply with any orders of the authority, then a penalty could be levied on the basis of each day of default. The penalty could be up to 5% of the cost of the project.

.