‘Influenced’ by Yogi Adityanath's policies, these 5 gangsters took this step
Five liquor mafia gangsters involved in the manufacture and sale of illegal liquor surrendered before the police in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. They claimed to have taken the decision after being floored by chief minister Yogi Adityanath's policies, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.
According to the police officials, Kashmir Singh, Roshan Singh, Deshraj Singh, Chaman Singh and Gurmeet reached the police station. “We are involved in the manufacture of liquor. But after being influenced by chief minister's policies, we are giving up this business and have come here to surrender,” the news website quoted the surrendered gangsters.
“Five liquor mafia members are involved in the manufacture and sale of raw liquor in Menia village under Khutar police station area. After a series of crackdown on illegal liquor and intoxicating substances, these five people surrendered before station house officer (SHO) Dhananjay Singh. Out of these, four are history sheeters,” Shahjahanpur's superintendent of police (SP) S Anand said.
The SP said that the poster read about these gangsters' pledging not to engage in liquor business again. However, the SHO released these gangsters after warning them against being involved in such activities.
The Uttar Pradesh Police has been carrying out raids on illicit liquor trade in the state in recent times. Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the police had seized over 5.8 lakh litres of illicit liqour and recovered over 7,744 illegal firearms and 11,690 kilogrammes of drugs during a drive launched since September 30, 2021.
The police had recovered at least 1,451 illicit liquor manufacturing units and arrested 21,019 people in 20,262 cases, ADG Prashant Kumar had said.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Our aim is fulfilled, though.., says Navneet Rana
Amravati MP Navneet Rana, who along with her husband and Independent MLA Ravi Rana, has emerged as the focal point of the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, on Saturday called the ruling Shiv Sena a party of goons. Navneet and her husband Ravi Rana had earlier announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, the personal residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, on Saturday.
Delhi’s Ashram underpass to be opened on Sunday
The much-delayed Ashram underpass project, which has so far missed eight deadlines, is finally expected to be permanently opened for traffic movement with a formal inauguration ceremony being scheduled by the Delhi government on Sunday, government officials said. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to avoid the stretch. The traffic trials of the underpass started almost a month back on March 22.
Tiffin bomb found in well at Una village bordering Punjab
Punjab Police solved last month's Ropar police post blast case with the arrest of an accused from Singa village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police team that carried out the operation with Una police also recovered a tiffin bomb and other explosives from the accused. The accused wer e arrested on Friday and the recovery was made on Saturday.
Punjab announces amnesty scheme for transporters
The Punjab government on Saturday announced an amnesty scheme for transporters with an offer to pay overdue motor tax in three months without arrears and penalty. The social media handles of the Aam Aadmi Party announced in the morning that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will come out with an announcement to provide relief to autorickshaw and taxi drivers.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune
EdTech startup byteXL signs up 15 colleges for bridging skill gap byteXL, an experiential learning platform for IT career aspirants, has announced signing up 15 colleges for bridging the skill gap in India and empowering students with their career-readying IT programme. UdChalo bags India SME 100 Award Consumer technology company udChalo has been listed amongst India's top small and medium enterprises 100 lists in the 9th Edition of India SME 100 Awards.
