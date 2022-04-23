‘Influenced’ by Yogi Adityanath's policies, these 5 gangsters took this step

Five liquor mafia gangsters involved in the manufacture and sale of illegal liquor surrendered before the police in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. They claimed to have taken the decision after being floored by chief minister Yogi Adityanath's policies, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.



According to the police officials, Kashmir Singh, Roshan Singh, Deshraj Singh, Chaman Singh and Gurmeet reached the police station. “We are involved in the manufacture of liquor. But after being influenced by chief minister's policies, we are giving up this business and have come here to surrender,” the news website quoted the surrendered gangsters.



“Five liquor mafia members are involved in the manufacture and sale of raw liquor in Menia village under Khutar police station area. After a series of crackdown on illegal liquor and intoxicating substances, these five people surrendered before station house officer (SHO) Dhananjay Singh. Out of these, four are history sheeters,” Shahjahanpur's superintendent of police (SP) S Anand said.

The SP said that the poster read about these gangsters' pledging not to engage in liquor business again. However, the SHO released these gangsters after warning them against being involved in such activities.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has been carrying out raids on illicit liquor trade in the state in recent times. Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the police had seized over 5.8 lakh litres of illicit liqour and recovered over 7,744 illegal firearms and 11,690 kilogrammes of drugs during a drive launched since September 30, 2021.



The police had recovered at least 1,451 illicit liquor manufacturing units and arrested 21,019 people in 20,262 cases, ADG Prashant Kumar had said.

