Invested over 6 months’ pay? UP staff must now tell govt

LUCKNOW In a move aimed at increasing financial transparency and curbing corruption, the UP cabinet on Tuesday approved an amendment to Uttar Pradesh Government Employees Rules, 1956, making it mandatory for employees to inform appropriate authority for investing an amount equivalent to more than six months of basic salary in stocks, shares or other investment in a calendar year. Amendment to Rule 24 provides for mandatory information to appropriate authority for buying moveable assets equivalent to two months of employees’ basic salary. (Pic for representation)

The cabinet, chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the proposal to amend Rule 21 and 24 of the UP Government Employees Rules. Under the provisions of Rule 21, the employees would have to mandatorily inform the appropriate authority if they make any investment in stocks/shares etc, if the investment amount exceeds their six months’ basic salary.

Amendment to Rule 24 provides for mandatory information to appropriate authority for buying moveable assets equivalent to two months of their basic salary. It also requires them to declare their immoveable assets every year.

Those aware of the development said the amendment would directly affect about nearly 8.5 lakh government employees.

UP finance minister Suresh Khanna, who briefed media persons about the state cabinet’s decisions, said strict action including denial of promotion or stopping salary, etc, may now be taken against employees for violating rules. It may be mentioned that the state government had already made it mandatory for employees to declare their assets every year. This was so far being done through government orders and conduct rules have now been amended to incorporate such provisions, said a senior officer.

UPCA gets financial relief for UP T20 League

The state government granted financial relief to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for the conduct of the UP T20 League, scheduled to be held at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium in July-August.

As per a decision in the cabinet meeting, UPCA will now be required to pay ₹2.5 lakh per match to the state-owned Green Park, instead of the pre-decided rent of ₹25 lakh per match. A discount of 90% has been granted as the event is claimed to have been a talent spot event in the state.

UPCA officials said the matches of this year’s UPT20 League will be played both in Kanpur and Lucknow too. An official announcement in this regard is likely soon.

It is learnt that UPCA was charged ₹10 crore plus as the booking amount for the conduct of the maiden edition of UPT20 League in 2023, and a sum of ₹1 crore was cleared by the cricketing body. But thereafter, the event was shifted to Lucknow’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket stadium after the UPCA was asked to deposit the balance amount first.