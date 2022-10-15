IOC to sell Chotu from fair price shops in U.P.

Indian Oil Corporation and other oil companies are in talks with the state government for marketing of their Chotu 5 kg cylinders through fair price rations shops in the state. There are estimated 80,000 fair price shops in the state which exist in remote corners of the state and oil companies want to use this chain for marketing their Chotu cylinder, said an official of Indian Oil.

Sarvjeet Singh, spokesman, Indian Oil Corporation said, “A strategy is being prepared for the sale of small cylinders from ration shops in the state capital. On Thursday, a meeting was held with representatives of various gas companies in the office of the District Supply Officer. In this meeting, an outline has been made for the sale of about 24,000 small cylinders from the 1,200 fair price shops of the city.”

In principle, the state government has approved the sale of these cylinders through the fair price shops. However, one fair price shop can keep only 20 cylinders at a time. The profit margins, incentives of vendors are being worked out, Singh said.

Sunil Singh, district supply officer, said that this scheme of the government will increase the income of fair-price shop vendors. “However, all safety norms of storing cylinders will be followed at the fair price shops,” he said.

Officials of oil companies say that if this system is successful in the state then it could be a game changer in the days to come for people residing in remote areas or who have to travel quite a distance to get a cooking cylinder, because ration shops are located in remotest of the corner, residents will be able to get the cylinder almost at their doorstep.

The companies will bear the cost of the sales promotion scheme and branding of cylinders. At the same time, consumers will get a refund of ₹500 in case of buy back. A good margin money and incentive will be given to the fair shop owners by the oil companies.