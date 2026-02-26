IT conducts multi-city searches at BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh’s premises

The income tax (IT) department on Wednesday conducted coordinated searches at multiple locations linked to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Uma Shankar Singh, a three-time MLA from Rasra constituency, across five districts of Uttar Pradesh, setting off political reactions in the state. The action targeted residential and business premises associated with the legislator, 55, who is currently undergoing treatment for blood cancer. BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh (Sourced)

Simultaneous searches were conducted at Singh’s residence in Lucknow, his parental house in Rasra in Ballia, his company office in Robertsganj in Sonbhadra, and other locations in Mirzapur and Kaushambi in Prayagraj district. More than 50 officials reportedly took part in the operation, reaching the premises around 11 am and restricting movement during the searches, a senior IT official confirmed.

At the Lucknow residence, officials examined financial records, electronic devices and other documents. Family members and close associates were not allowed inside during the exercise. In Sonbhadra, teams scrutinised documents related to mining and infrastructure operations at the company office.

The department has not issued an official statement specifying the grounds of the searches. However, sources indicated that the action may be linked to financial transactions, property holdings and alleged irregularities connected to mining activities.

The development has renewed attention on an August 2025 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which had flagged alleged irregularities in stone mining operations linked to a company associated with Singh’s family. The report cited the extraction of 33,604 cubic metres of stone beyond permissible limits in Sonbhadra, potentially causing revenue loss to the state. It also referred to discrepancies in auction rates and royalty calculations.

Nearly a year ago, Singh had also come under vigilance scrutiny in connection with alleged disproportionate assets.

Reacting to the searches, BSP chief Mayawati posted a statement on X defending the MLA. She said that since joining the party, Singh had discharged his duties honestly and that no complaint had surfaced from his constituency alleging illegal acquisition of property or wrongdoing. She stated that while the party was not interfering in the department’s work, conducting such action during a grave illness was “extremely unfortunate” and against humanitarian principles.

Singh had recently returned from the United States after medical procedures and is reportedly in isolation at his Lucknow residence.

The searches drew reactions from other political leaders as well. Dinesh Pratap Singh, a BJP leader and minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, termed the development as “deeply distressing” and said any impact on the MLA’s health would raise serious moral questions. Singh’s son, Prince Yukesh Singh, married the minister’s daughter Kanika Singh in 2024.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also reacted, alleging selective targeting and claiming that enforcement agencies were being used for political purposes.

Singh joined the BSP in 2011 and retained the Rasra seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022. His 2022 win made him the party’s only MLA in the current Assembly.