It’s ‘Har Mandir Tiranga’ for saints in Ayodhya
The saints in Ayodhya have come up with “Har Mandir Tiranga” on cue from Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign to mark 75 years of Independence.
Besides Ayodhya, saints in temple towns of Varanasi and Mathura are also gearing up to celebrate 75 years of Independence by unfurling the tricolour at their respective temples.
Around 8000 temples in Ayodhya, including the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi shrine, the Hanuman Garhi temple, Kanak Bhavan and Maths, will hoist the national flag this Independence Day.
Around 20,000 sadhus living in temples across Ayodhya will take part in this campaign with the Hanuman Garhi temple taking the lead.
“We have given the slogan Har Mandir Tiranga. All temples and maths in Ayodhya will unfurl the tricolour. The tricolour will also fly at Hanuman Garhi,” said Raju Das, priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple.
“We have issued an appeal to all sadhus and mahants to unfurl the tricolour at their respective temples along with the saffron flag,” Das added.
The Ayodhya Sant Samaj has asked priests of all temples to unfurl the tricolour at their respective temples.
In Mathura, the Dwarkadeesh temple in the heart of city will celebrate Tiranga Mahotsav on August 14 to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised to mark 75 years of Independence.
Rakesh Tiwari, spokesperson and legal advisor of Sri Dwarkadeesh Temple, said with permission of the temple authorities, Tiranga Mahotsav will be organised at 9.30am on August 14.
“A Tiranga Yatra will also be taken out for parikrama (circumambulation) of Dwarkadeesh Temple as part of Tiranga Mahotsav. Devotees are being asked to participate in it,” Rakesh Tiwari said.
Kapil Sharma, a member of the management committee at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, said the tricolour is being unfurled at focal points of the temple, including gates and Bhagwat Bhawan.
“It is by the grace of Lord Krishna that we are celebrating 75 years of independence and we will be all part of celebrations,” Kapil Sharma said. Padam Shri awardee Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, a doyen of Braj history and literature, stated that temples, as routine, do not get involved on such occasions but if one wishes to take part, there seems to be no harm.
In Varanasi also, maths and temples are unfurling the tricolour.
Anup Jaiswal of Pranam Vande Mataram Samiti, a social organisation, is handing out the tricolour to priests in temples across Varanasi.
The Pranam Vande Mataram Samiti kicked off the campaign from Bada Mahadev temple at Godowlia.
“We will try to reach out to as many temples as we can on Sunday and even on Independence Day,” said Jaiswal.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics