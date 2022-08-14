It’s ‘Har Mandir Tiranga’ for saints in Ayodhya

The saints in Ayodhya have come up with “Har Mandir Tiranga” on cue from Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign to mark 75 years of Independence.

Besides Ayodhya, saints in temple towns of Varanasi and Mathura are also gearing up to celebrate 75 years of Independence by unfurling the tricolour at their respective temples.

Around 8000 temples in Ayodhya, including the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi shrine, the Hanuman Garhi temple, Kanak Bhavan and Maths, will hoist the national flag this Independence Day.

Around 20,000 sadhus living in temples across Ayodhya will take part in this campaign with the Hanuman Garhi temple taking the lead.

“We have given the slogan Har Mandir Tiranga. All temples and maths in Ayodhya will unfurl the tricolour. The tricolour will also fly at Hanuman Garhi,” said Raju Das, priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple.

“We have issued an appeal to all sadhus and mahants to unfurl the tricolour at their respective temples along with the saffron flag,” Das added.

The Ayodhya Sant Samaj has asked priests of all temples to unfurl the tricolour at their respective temples.

In Mathura, the Dwarkadeesh temple in the heart of city will celebrate Tiranga Mahotsav on August 14 to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised to mark 75 years of Independence.

Rakesh Tiwari, spokesperson and legal advisor of Sri Dwarkadeesh Temple, said with permission of the temple authorities, Tiranga Mahotsav will be organised at 9.30am on August 14.

“A Tiranga Yatra will also be taken out for parikrama (circumambulation) of Dwarkadeesh Temple as part of Tiranga Mahotsav. Devotees are being asked to participate in it,” Rakesh Tiwari said.

Kapil Sharma, a member of the management committee at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, said the tricolour is being unfurled at focal points of the temple, including gates and Bhagwat Bhawan.

“It is by the grace of Lord Krishna that we are celebrating 75 years of independence and we will be all part of celebrations,” Kapil Sharma said. Padam Shri awardee Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, a doyen of Braj history and literature, stated that temples, as routine, do not get involved on such occasions but if one wishes to take part, there seems to be no harm.

In Varanasi also, maths and temples are unfurling the tricolour.

Anup Jaiswal of Pranam Vande Mataram Samiti, a social organisation, is handing out the tricolour to priests in temples across Varanasi.

The Pranam Vande Mataram Samiti kicked off the campaign from Bada Mahadev temple at Godowlia.

“We will try to reach out to as many temples as we can on Sunday and even on Independence Day,” said Jaiswal.

