Jal Jeevan Mission: After praise from PM, U.P. govt warns officers
After being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proper implementation of the ‘Har Ghar Nal’, the tap water for all houses initiative, the state government has now warned officers tasked with the scheme to remain fully committed to their jobs.
“Those engineers who aren’t giving their 100%, will be immediately removed from the department,” Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said after a review of the state’s ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme. He directed officials to set tap connection targets for every engineer to “ensure no one is sitting idle.”
The review meeting was held at the Gomti Nagar auditorium of the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission on Wednesday.
It is the responsibility of the chief engineers to continuously monitor the progress of Har Ghar Nal Yojana. The engineers of the districts, where the work of providing tap water to every house will not pick up speed, will be removed immediately,” he said.
Calling for “field visits” by department officials, he said, “Along with monitoring, officials will have to coordinate with the district administration and hold meetings with gram pradhans to make the scheme a success,” he added.
He also questioned the engineers about the water testing training being given to women across the state.
The meeting was attended by minister of state Ramkesh Nishad, Namami Gange and rural water supply department principal secretary Anurag Srivastava and Jal Nigam MD Balkar Singh. The minister advised the executive engineers to work on time management and added that problems will never be solved merely by talking about it.
“Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, even after the completion of the scheme in the villages associated with the retrofitting scheme, if all the houses do not get tap connections, then the agencies will have to face action. The department will also file a case against such agencies. The government has also made provisions for strict action against engineers who are negligent in investigation and reluctant in taking action,” he said.
During the review meeting, principal secretary Anurag Srivastava also issued this warning while discussing the villages related to the retrofitting scheme. He said that the village covered by the scheme must have 100% connections in any case.
Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana : Govt hospitals in Sangrur, Barnala districts stop orthopaedic surgeries
A resident of Nabha gate in Sangrur district, Jatin Kumar, had to recently run from pillar to post for getting his 70-year-old mother's knee replacement surgery done at a government hospital. However, the grim news for Kumar's mother and several other beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY), awaiting orthopaedic treatments is that government hospitals of Sangrur and Barnala districts have now stopped surgeries and treatment of orthopaedic patients.
Horse, camel ban: Restriction on animals during Moharram hits owners
The ban on horses and camels during Moharram processions which has been in force in Prayagraj in the last two years will be in place this year too, hitting the livelihood of their owners. Besides using the animals for other purposes, their owners used to arrive in the city from nearby areas for seasonal earning during Moharram. They used to earn good money by ferrying people, especially children, in Moharram processions.
Moga ASI held for supplying drugs to Faridkot jail inmates
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police posted at Moga was on Wednesday arrested for supplying drugs to two inmates at Faridkot jail on their return from a court hearing. The accused has been identified as ASI Raj Singh of Moga. The police have also booked two jail inmates Vikram Singh of Talwandi Bhai and Rawel Singh of Samalsar in the Moga district.
Free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort from August 5 to 15
Entry to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free from August 5 to August 15, said Superintending Archaeologist for Agra Circle of Archeological Survey of India, Raj Kumar Patel. He said this was done on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.
Mann gives nod for reducing PPSC members from 10 to 5
Chandigarh: In an austerity measure, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday approved reduction of members of the Punjab Public Service Commission from the existing 10 to five. The CM said salaries, perks and other emoluments of these 10 members are putting an undue burden on the state exchequer. The CM said keeping in view these issues, it has been decided that the existing number of these members will be halved.
