Jal Jeevan Mission: After praise from PM, U.P. govt warns officers

After being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proper implementation of the ‘Har Ghar Nal’, the tap water for all houses initiative, the state government has now warned officers tasked with the scheme to remain fully committed to their jobs.

“Those engineers who aren’t giving their 100%, will be immediately removed from the department,” Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said after a review of the state’s ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme. He directed officials to set tap connection targets for every engineer to “ensure no one is sitting idle.”

The review meeting was held at the Gomti Nagar auditorium of the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission on Wednesday.

It is the responsibility of the chief engineers to continuously monitor the progress of Har Ghar Nal Yojana. The engineers of the districts, where the work of providing tap water to every house will not pick up speed, will be removed immediately,” he said.

Calling for “field visits” by department officials, he said, “Along with monitoring, officials will have to coordinate with the district administration and hold meetings with gram pradhans to make the scheme a success,” he added.

He also questioned the engineers about the water testing training being given to women across the state.

The meeting was attended by minister of state Ramkesh Nishad, Namami Gange and rural water supply department principal secretary Anurag Srivastava and Jal Nigam MD Balkar Singh. The minister advised the executive engineers to work on time management and added that problems will never be solved merely by talking about it.

“Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, even after the completion of the scheme in the villages associated with the retrofitting scheme, if all the houses do not get tap connections, then the agencies will have to face action. The department will also file a case against such agencies. The government has also made provisions for strict action against engineers who are negligent in investigation and reluctant in taking action,” he said.

During the review meeting, principal secretary Anurag Srivastava also issued this warning while discussing the villages related to the retrofitting scheme. He said that the village covered by the scheme must have 100% connections in any case.