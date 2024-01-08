January set the tune for cultural odyssey

The year 2024 took off with a bang for the Lucknowites. After ringing in the New Year with performance of Brijesh Shandilya, the city began its entertainment journey for the year with musical evening presented by Bol Do Na Zara singer Armaan Malik at Ekana Stadium. Armaan Malik live in concert at Ekana Stadium Lucknow

The show set the ball rolling for much to follow this month as well as ahead. The young singing sensation left the music lovers asking for more. “I am thrilled to kickstart my live show journey for this year from Lucknow. It makes it more special for me. I wish and will surely comeback with more songs as the people here have great ear for music and arts,” said Malik.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A musical evening by pop band Sanam was also slated for the first of January but due to some undisclosed reasons could not be staged but nevertheless the band on their Instagram page have promised to be back in the city.

“We will be having Sanam night again soon. Also planned is show with charismatic actor, musician and singer Piyush Mishra,” says Sanjiv Sarin of Phoneix Pallasion mall.

If the music scene is all upbeat then drama, literature and book fairs will also keep all entertained and engaged.

Metaphor Lucknow LitFest 2024, will be held on 13-14 January at CII Lucknow. “It will witness names like film maker Imtiaz Ali, author-actor Piyush Mishra, actors Faisal Malik, Avntika Dassani, writer Divya Prakash Dubey and many more,” says its founding member Kanak Rekha Chauhan.

A book festival at International Baudh Shodh Sansthan along with an exhibition will be events like meet the authors, panel discussion and more. The festival is going to be from January 12-16, 11am to 7pm.

Not just this last year’s most talked about drama festival 30 Plays 30 Days will be back the best part of this event is like last year this year to all the plays will be in comedy genre and slice of life stories written by some big names in Hindi literature.

Organiser, actor and theatre artiste Sangam Bahuguna, shares, “The kind of response to our one of its kind festivals also certification from some Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for the record of maximum Hindi comic shows directed in a month. It has motivated us to continue organising the unique theatre fest for the patrons this year too.”

More drama will unfold as Swarn Sangeet Evam Natya Samiti will roll out its theatre fest from January 23-25, at Valmiki Ragnshala. President of the organisation, Snigdha Mukerjee informed that the first day will open with the famous play Kanjoos based on French writer Molière’s story. Also plays from Akansha Theatre Arts will be staged.

For the stand-up comedy and music fans, Systumm featuring Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav and Varinder Brar at Dayal Gateway will end the month on a high note.