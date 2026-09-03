Kaushambi , A wanted accused in the August 31 illegal firecracker factory blast in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district was arrested after an encounter with police here early Thursday, police said. Kaushambi blast case: Wanted accused arrested after encounter with police

The accused, identified as Adil, sustained bullet injuries in both legs during the encounter and has been admitted to the district hospital, Circle Officer Chayal Shivank Singh said.

Police had registered a case against six accused, including three women, under sections 105 and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 4, 5 and 9-B of the Explosives Act in connection with the blast that left 14 dead.

The main accused, Naushad, was arrested following a police encounter on September 1, while two women accused, Shabana and Saina, have also been arrested and sent to jail, police said.

Three accused Shakeel, Adil and Shabana were declared wanted and a reward of ₹25,000 each was announced for information leading to their arrest.

Singh said four police teams had been formed to arrest the three absconding accused and were conducting raids at possible locations.

On the intervening night of September 2 and 3, a Pipri police team learnt that Adil was approaching the canal bridge on the Kamalpur-Barethi road on a motorcycle, he said.

"When the police tried to surround him, Adil turned his motorcycle around and attempted to flee. When asked to surrender, he opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing in self-defence, he was shot in both legs and arrested," Singh said.

Police claimed to have recovered a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, three empty cartridges and a motorcycle from his possession.

A separate case under sections, including 109 of the BNS and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act, has been registered against Adil, the officer said.

During interrogation, Adil told police that he and his associates were involved in manufacturing and storing illegal firecrackers and explosive material for financial gain at a warehouse near the Mahmudpur-Manori power house.

Firecrackers and gunpowder stored at the warehouse exploded on August 31, killing 14 people and damaging several nearby houses, police said.

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