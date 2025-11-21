Kin claim Meerut hosp sealed toddler’s wound with adhesive; CMO orders probe

MEERUT A private hospital in Meerut is facing investigation after the family of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy alleged that the staff at the emergency ward of the facility applied an industrial adhesive to his bleeding wound, notwithstanding the parents’ objections. The next morning, the family took the boy to another hospital, where doctors spent nearly three hours, carefully removing the hardened adhesive from the delicate wound area. (Pic for representation)

The incident came to light when Jaspinder Singh, a resident of Jagriti Vihar locality, filed a formal complaint with the district health authorities and escalated the matter to the Chief Minister’s Office.

According to the complaint, Singh’s son was playing at home on Monday when he accidentally struck his head against the corner of a table, causing a deep cut that began bleeding profusely. The family rushed the child to a nearby private hospital for emergency treatment.

The family alleged that no doctor was present in the emergency ward at the time, and a ward boy asked someone to bring the adhesive and applied it to the child’s wound despite their objections.

The child’s mother, Irvin Kaur, said the adhesive caused severe pain instead of relief. “The moment the chemical was applied, my son screamed in pain. His condition worsened through the night,” she claimed.

The next morning, the family took the boy to another hospital, where doctors spent nearly three hours, carefully removing the hardened adhesive from the delicate wound area. Only after the glue was completely cleared, they could properly clean the injury and apply four stitches.

Doctors attending the child told the family that the situation could have worsened had the adhesive seeped into the child’s eye.

Chief medical officer Dr Ashok Kataria confirmed receipt of the complaint and announced that a formal investigation had been launched.

“A two-member team, including a surgeon, has been formed. The committee will examine whether the line of treatment was appropriate. Action will be taken if anyone is found guilty,” he said.

The family expressed relief that their son was now recovering. They demanded strict action against the hospital administration.

