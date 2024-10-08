Kumbh Abhinandan Roadshow: Promotional event dazzles Lko; shows to follow in U.P. cities

The department of culture has announced grand celebrations for the upcoming Mahakumbh, with expectations that nearly 50 crore pilgrims will attend the religious fair between January 14 and March 8, 2025. This is more than double the 24 crore who participated in the 2019 Kumbh in Prayagraj. Artistes performing during Kumbh Abhinandan Roadshow which was taken out from GPO to the 1090 Crossing in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Minister of culture Jaiveer Singh revealed these details at a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday. To ensure a spectacular event, artistes from across the country will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state not only in the country but also abroad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to review preparations after December 10, 2024.

Late in the evening, a promotional event for the Kumbh was held in Lucknow on Tuesday. It started from the General Post Office (GPO) in Lucknow. The Kumbh Abhinandan Roadshow was attended by the minister of finance Suresh Khanna. The procession, which concluded at the 1090 Crossing, marked the beginning of a series of roadshows that will take place across the state in the run-up to the Mahakumbh.

As part of the road show, an exhibition, including photographs from the archives related to Kumbh and paintings made by artists from across the state, were featured. Among the archival documents displayed by the state archives were a few old photographs, some dating back to 1906 and 1930 and a document related to the committee formed for the Kumbh Mela in 1954.

Singh explained that various cultural and religious events will be organised to highlight the state’s heritage.

“We have been preparing for this event for the past year,” the minister said, adding that the government is committed to providing better facilities for pilgrims this time.

Several prominent cultural institutions have been tasked with organising various activities during the Kumbh. The activities include the Shakti Kumbh, Kala Sanskriti Kumbh, Kavi Kumbh, and Bhakti Kumbh. The Lalit Kala Akademi will hold exhibitions featuring fine arts and photography competitions, while the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi will showcase semi-classical singing, instrumental music, and dance performances. Additionally, the Rajya Sangrahalaya will curate cultural and spiritual exhibitions, painting competitions, and video installations.

The state’s artistes will play a major role in the celebrations, with all 12,600 registered performers from the department of culture being given an opportunity to showcase their talents. “Every artist will receive a good stipend,” said Singh, emphasising the government’s commitment to support the arts.

The department has also signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with five Indian states, allowing artistes from these regions to perform during the Mahakumbh. Additionally, joint cultural programmes will be held with several countries, including Cambodia, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji, Suriname, Canada, and the UK. These international collaborations aim to celebrate the shared cultural heritage of the Hindu diaspora and further strengthen ties between India and these nations.

On the national front, institutions like the Bhartendu Natya Akademi (BNA) will organise competitions in drama and folk arts, while the Lok Kala Evam Jan Jatiya Sansthan will hold contests and cultural events related to traditional and tribal arts.

The department of education will also play a vital role in engaging schools and universities, helping educate younger generations about the cultural and spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh. In collaboration with the department of information and the Dharmarth department, students will be encouraged to connect with and participate in traditional celebrations.

UP to set four Guinness Records; ₹1,435 cr sanctioned for sanitation

The 11th meeting of the Apex Committee for Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 was held, where major decisions were taken to ensure timely and high-quality preparations, under the chairmanship of chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

Departments were instructed to complete ongoing projects on time, and 3,200 additional sanitation workers will be outsourced for 90 days at a cost of ₹1,435.32 lakh.

Four Guinness World Records will be set, promoting a green and clean Mahakumbh, including a parade of 1,000 e-rickshaws and a mass river cleaning event. Approval was also granted for expanding key roads, setting up temporary facilities, and IIT-Kanpur will evaluate the event’s socio-economic impact.