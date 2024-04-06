KV temple trust Facebook page hacked, retrieved; probe on

The Facebook page of Shri Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Mandir Trust was hacked by some miscreants at around 11 am on Saturday. However, the temple administration gained access and control of the page by afternoon. The hackers posted some obscene picture on the page, said an official. (For Representation)

Shri KV temple’s chief executive officer Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said, “As was informed earlier some miscreants had hacked Facebook page of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust. We have gained control and access of the Facebook page again in consultation with Facebook administration.”

He said a complaint had been filed with the cyber cell of Varanasi police in this regard. Mishra said, “Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust is in process of strengthening cyber security of the social media pages of Kashi Vishwanath Temple and its website so that such incidents do not occur again in the future.”

The hackers posted some obscene picture on the page, said an official. Sixty-nine thousand people are connected to the page. Police have started a probe into the matter, the official added.