LDA Board meeting: Green light for township expansion, land-use change

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) approved 11 fresh proposals and confirmed five earlier resolutions during its 188th board meeting on Monday, paving the way for the next phase of its township expansion plans, including Varun Vihar and Naimish Nagar, while revising its estimated income for the 2026–27 financial year to ₹5,400.81 crore. The board reviewed the authority’s financial position, revising its estimated income for the 2026-27 financial year to ₹5,400.81 crore. (File Photo)

The board approved proposals regarding the conversion of agricultural land into residential land under the chief minister’s urban expansion scheme, financing of development projects through the Centre’s Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) and compensation for farmers whose land falls under the Prabandh Nagar scheme. The proposals also included the construction of a war museum and convention centre in Lucknow.

Besides, the board reviewed the authority’s financial position, revising its estimated income for the 2026-27 financial year to ₹5,400.81 crore. The LDA had set a target of spending ₹3,500 crore on land purchases during the current financial year and proposed another ₹1,500 crore for land acquisition in the first quarter of 2027-28. The authority reported ₹802.57 crore in income from plot allotments, while flat sales generated ₹562.88 crore within seven months and commercial property sales contributed ₹594.13 crore.

₹1,000 cr loan for township dev

The authority proposed borrowing ₹1,000 crore from a bank’s Emerging Corporate Credit Branch in Hazratganj for the development of Varun Vihar and Naimish Nagar. The board approved Phase 2 layout plans of both residential schemes, marking an important step towards their planned expansion. LDA secretary Sushil Pratap Singh revealed that their was no loan on the LDA so far and the loan amount would only be utilised if needed.

Another proposal concerned changing the land use of land covered under the chief minister’s urban expansion scheme from agricultural to residential. The conversion will facilitate planned residential development in the areas covered by the scheme.

Compensation for farmers

The board also considered funding for projects submitted by the LDA to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs under the Urban Challenge Fund. The initiative is expected to support the financing of urban development projects.

For the Prabandh Nagar scheme, the authority considered determining compensation rates for farmers in accordance with the order issued by the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority, Lucknow division, on September 28, 2026. The proposal seeks to ensure payments based on the agreements submitted by the affected farmers and the relevant order.

War museum, transport infra on agenda

Among the other proposals approved were the construction of a war museum and convention centre in Lucknow, expansion of UP State Road Transport Corporation infrastructure and changes to the layout plans of the Nand Khera complex in Aishbagh and Priyadarshini Yojana’s Sector C.

The board also approved a proposal to modify the layout plan in Sector 7 of Gomti Nagar Extension to facilitate healthcare facilities associated with Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

A proposal concerning the relocation of residents living at Butler Palace was also part of the meeting agenda.

Apart from the 11 fresh proposals, five earlier proposals passed through circulation on August 22, 2026, were placed before the board for confirmation.

These included revised budget provisions for land acquisition and development of new schemes, payments for infrastructure on acquired and pooled land, land procurement, layout plan modifications and approvals of detailed project reports under integrated township policies.