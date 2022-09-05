LDA directed to seal, demolish Lucknow hotel after fire
The Lucknow divisional commissioner has also asked the authorities to survey other hotels which could prove dangerous for people staying in them in case of a fire.
After the death of four people in a blaze at Levana Suites hotel here on Monday morning, divisional commissioner Rohan Jacob has directed the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice-chairman to seal the hotel followed by its demolition after completing the due legal process.
The divisional commissioner has also asked the authorities to survey other hotels which could prove dangerous for people staying in them in case of a fire.
Jacob, who is also LDA chairperson, said the hotel management was not able to provide any map of its establishment approved by the development authority.
Late on Monday evening, a team of LDA officials reached Levana Suites for a probe.
The divisional commissioner has also directed LDA VC Indramani Tripathi to find out how many hotels are operating in the city without approval of the map. The divisional commissioner has ordered effective disciplinary action against the officers/employees involved in running the hotel.
Tripathi said, “The directives of the divisional commissioner will be followed. LDA will start a drive against such hotels which have been served notices in the past. The hotels whose owners have not submitted records would be sealed and appropriate action would be taken.”
During a meeting with Jacob, Tripathi apprised her of a notice served by the development authority on Levana Suites on May 7, 2022, pointing out anomalies and illegal construction.
In reply to the LDA’s notice, the hotel management on May 12, 2022, had sent an NOC (no objection certificate) issued by the fire department. This NOC was for a period from 2021 to 2024.
“Further, the hotel was also served notice by the zonal officer on May 26, 2022 and, on not receiving a reply, the notice was resent on August 28, 2022 under the proviso to sub-section-1 of Section 27 of the Uttar Pradesh Town Planning and Development Act, 1973. Despite that it was operating without any fuss,” said an official who did not wish to be named.
Two MDs of the hotel, Rahul Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal, didn’t respond to repeated calls and WhatsApp messages. They were taken into police custody for questioning.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics