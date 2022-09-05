LDA directed to seal, demolish Lucknow hotel after fire

After the death of four people in a blaze at Levana Suites hotel here on Monday morning, divisional commissioner Rohan Jacob has directed the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice-chairman to seal the hotel followed by its demolition after completing the due legal process.

The divisional commissioner has also asked the authorities to survey other hotels which could prove dangerous for people staying in them in case of a fire.

Jacob, who is also LDA chairperson, said the hotel management was not able to provide any map of its establishment approved by the development authority.

Late on Monday evening, a team of LDA officials reached Levana Suites for a probe.

The divisional commissioner has also directed LDA VC Indramani Tripathi to find out how many hotels are operating in the city without approval of the map. The divisional commissioner has ordered effective disciplinary action against the officers/employees involved in running the hotel.

Tripathi said, “The directives of the divisional commissioner will be followed. LDA will start a drive against such hotels which have been served notices in the past. The hotels whose owners have not submitted records would be sealed and appropriate action would be taken.”

During a meeting with Jacob, Tripathi apprised her of a notice served by the development authority on Levana Suites on May 7, 2022, pointing out anomalies and illegal construction.

In reply to the LDA’s notice, the hotel management on May 12, 2022, had sent an NOC (no objection certificate) issued by the fire department. This NOC was for a period from 2021 to 2024.

“Further, the hotel was also served notice by the zonal officer on May 26, 2022 and, on not receiving a reply, the notice was resent on August 28, 2022 under the proviso to sub-section-1 of Section 27 of the Uttar Pradesh Town Planning and Development Act, 1973. Despite that it was operating without any fuss,” said an official who did not wish to be named.

Two MDs of the hotel, Rahul Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal, didn’t respond to repeated calls and WhatsApp messages. They were taken into police custody for questioning.