LDA plans to give facelift to ageing commercial complexes

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated a plan to redevelop decades-old commercial complexes across the city through public-private partnerships. The aim is to transform these ageing sites into modern, revenue-generating hubs. Authorities are now preparing to launch tenders to invite private developers for the project. The aim is to transform these ageing sites into modern, revenue-generating hubs. (For representation)

As part of the plan, registered shopkeepers will be allotted new units measuring 1.25 times their existing space, ensuring fair compensation and upgraded facilities, confirmed LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar on Friday.

According to a senior LDA official, commercial complexes located in Kailash Kunj, Sector B of Priyadarshini Colony, Nehru Enclave, Vinay Khand and others have been shortlisted for redevelopment in the initial phase. The official added that they are assessing redevelopment possibilities in Aliganj and other ageing sites that are in poor structural condition.

“These buildings are on the verge of collapse. Many were constructed decades ago and now have weakened pillars and crumbling plaster. We want to rebuild them entirely and provide better infrastructure to shopkeepers and the public,” the official told HT.

An earlier HT report from January 2025 highlighted that commercial complexes built years ago, such as those near Bharni Apartments on Kanpur Road, and shops in Ratan Khand and Vinay Khand, have failed to attract tenants. Properties in Nanda Kheda and Aliganj, some of which are three to four decades old, also remain largely neglected. According to LDA officials, many of these properties now require urgent attention due to structural damage.

The LDA will collaborate with private developers under a floor area ratio (FAR) sharing model. “If a builder constructs a five-storey complex, the LDA will retain three floors while the builder can sell the remaining two,” the official explained.

While speaking to HT, the LDA vice-chairman on Friday emphasised that redevelopers will be mandated to obtain consent from all shopkeepers before starting any work. “This is non-negotiable. Shopkeepers’ rights and trust are our top priority,” he asserted.

Officials noted that the redevelopment policy is currently in draft stage, but LDA has already begun groundwork. A formal proposal will soon be finalised, and tenders will be floated inviting bids from private agencies, they said.

In addition to commercial complexes, community centres are also under consideration for redevelopment. Setbacks and unused spaces will now be utilised more efficiently, benefitting both the authority and tenants, they added.

However, the project appears to be facing internal coordination issues. When HT reached out to Manoj Sagar, the executive engineer in charge of commercial properties, he claimed ignorance of the initiative and redirected queries to the vice-chairman.

Despite this, officials maintain that redevelopment is the only viable way to address the growing demand for commercial space in key areas of the city, where LDA currently has limited availability.