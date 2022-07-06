LDA to cancel allotment of flats if registry not executed
Lucknow: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday decided to cancel allotment of those flats registry of which was not executed by flat owners.
The development authority has come across a large number of such flats.
Indramani Tripathi, vice chairman of LDA, has issued directives to prepare a list of such flats. He said notices would be issued to allottees to get their registry executed within the specified period.
After expiry of this period, allotment of such flats would be cancelled, he added.
The development authority has also decided to prepare a list of flats lying unsold. This comprehensive list will have all details, including flat number. These flats would be sold on ‘first come first serve’ basis.
The development authority has also decided to start a call centre at its Gomti Nagar office to provide information to home buyers about vacant flats. This call centre would operate from 8am to 10pm.
Trained staff at this centre would be deployed in shifts.
In a bid to make people aware about its vacant flats, the development authority has also decided to convene a meeting with several government departments, including Rajya Sampatti Vibhag, Sachivalaya administration, Railways, banks and other government bodies.
The LDA has also decided to fix target for each official concerned for selling flats.
The LDA is not able to sell more than 4000 of its flats due to high cost as compared to private developers, lack of facilities and unkempt common area.
Despite several efforts the development authority is unable to attract people.
Around 4000 flats of the LDA are lying unsold across the city. As compared with flats of private developers, LDA’s flats are costly and lack aesthetics.
According to LDA officials, the development authority’s flats are around 20 per cent costlier compared to private developers.
The LDA is selling flats at the rate of ₹3800 to ₹5500 per sq feet, while private developers are offering flats at cheaper rates and that too in better condition.
Peddar Rd bungalow residents asked to evacuate after landslide
Mumbai: The residents of Soham bungalow behind Cadbury House on Peddar Road have been asked to evacuate on account of safety concerns following a landslide in its vicinity, said designated officer from D ward, Manohar Kulkarni. Soham is owned by mining baron and founder of Vedanta Resources, Anil Agarwal.
Priests clash over puja turn in Naini in Prayagraj, one dead
A 25-year-old youth died while his two brothers were injured in firing at Sachha Baba Nagar under Naini police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district on Tuesday afternoon. Primary investigations revealed that the incident took place between two families engaged in performing puja for clients. Resident of Arail area, Dayashankar Tiwari's son Ashish aka Babua Tiwari and his brothers had a scuffle with their neighbour Hanuman Tiwari over performing puja for 'yajmans' (pilgrim clients).
76 traffic junctions in Noida under ITMS surveillance
Be ready to face action if you jump the red light as the Noida authority has put 76 traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) to catch traffic violators. Officials said that ITMS has enabled traffic police to issue e-challans if traffic rules are violated. In the last one month, traffic police personnel have issued at least 40,000 e-challans for violation of traffic rules, sources said.
Detailed plan on Central Vista Metro loop corridor to be finalized this month
New Delhi: A detailed plan to build a 3km Metro loop corridor that will connect government offices being built along the Rajpath as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project will be finalized by the end of this month, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials said. The loop corridor, which will begin and end at the Central Secretariat Metro station and have four stations, is expected to be completed by XXX time.
892 convicts released on parole during Covid didn’t return to jail yet
Mumbai As many as 892 prisoners who were convicted in various serious criminal offences and were allowed to go home on Covid emergency parole during the pandemic have not returned to the jails. This has prompted the state prison department to register fresh offences against these prisoners who have gone off the police radar. So far, the prison department has registered 86 FIRs against such absconding criminals and police are hunting them.
