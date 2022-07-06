LDA to cancel allotment of flats if registry not executed

Lucknow: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday decided to cancel allotment of those flats registry of which was not executed by flat owners.

The development authority has come across a large number of such flats.

Indramani Tripathi, vice chairman of LDA, has issued directives to prepare a list of such flats. He said notices would be issued to allottees to get their registry executed within the specified period.

After expiry of this period, allotment of such flats would be cancelled, he added.

The development authority has also decided to prepare a list of flats lying unsold. This comprehensive list will have all details, including flat number. These flats would be sold on ‘first come first serve’ basis.

The development authority has also decided to start a call centre at its Gomti Nagar office to provide information to home buyers about vacant flats. This call centre would operate from 8am to 10pm.

Trained staff at this centre would be deployed in shifts.

In a bid to make people aware about its vacant flats, the development authority has also decided to convene a meeting with several government departments, including Rajya Sampatti Vibhag, Sachivalaya administration, Railways, banks and other government bodies.

The LDA has also decided to fix target for each official concerned for selling flats.

The LDA is not able to sell more than 4000 of its flats due to high cost as compared to private developers, lack of facilities and unkempt common area.

Despite several efforts the development authority is unable to attract people.

Around 4000 flats of the LDA are lying unsold across the city. As compared with flats of private developers, LDA’s flats are costly and lack aesthetics.

According to LDA officials, the development authority’s flats are around 20 per cent costlier compared to private developers.

The LDA is selling flats at the rate of ₹3800 to ₹5500 per sq feet, while private developers are offering flats at cheaper rates and that too in better condition.