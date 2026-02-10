Lko customs probes smuggling link after recovery of ₹1.95 cr gold from Saudia flight

Even days after 1,267.6 gms of gold worth ₹1.95 crore was recovered from a Saudia flight at the Lucknow airport, authorities were yet to identify the passenger who allegedly smuggled it to the city. (For representation)

The recovery was made from Saudia SV 892, which flew from Jeddah to Lucknow, in the early hours of February 6. During regular inspection post arrival, airport officials found two packets and a plastic bag concealed under a seat around 12.50am.

Officials said the matter was immediately escalated to the customs department, which seized the gold when no passenger claimed ownership.

Jagamohan Thota, the assistant commissioner of customs at Lucknow airport, said, “Efforts to identify the passenger responsible are underway. The commissioner will soon be sharing more.”

In the absence of a claimant, customs authorities took custody of the gold and suspected that the incident could be linked to an attempted smuggling operation.

“The customs department has launched a detailed investigation to determine how the gold was brought into the country and who was involved in the alleged smuggling attempt. The department of customs wants to be sure before acting against anyone in the matter,” the officials said.

Thai AirAsia flyer caught with ₹2 cr hydroponic weed at airport

A Thai AirAsia passenger was arrested for smuggling 5.88 kg of hydroponic weed, at the Lucknow airport on Monday, officials said. The worth of the seized narcotic is said to be ₹2.05 crore.

According to Air Intelligence officials of the customs department, the passenger was intercepted upon his arrival from Bangkok on Flight FD-146 on Monday. During a detailed inspection of his baggage, eight cookie tin boxes concealing green-coloured organic material packed in multiple plastic bags were recovered from the passenger’s baggage.

The seized material was subjected to a field diagnostic test, which indicated the presence of ganja/marijuana, suspected to be hydroponic weed. Officials stated that the total weight of the recovered contraband was approximately 5.88 kilograms.

Following the recovery, the passenger was taken into custody and arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. He was later produced before the competent court and remanded to judicial custody. The suspected narcotic substance, along with the packaging materials used to conceal it, has been seized in accordance with established legal procedures.

Customs authorities have confirmed that further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband, the intended recipients, and whether the accused is part of a larger smuggling network.