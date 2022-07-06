LLRM medical college doctor dies by suicide: Meerut police
A doctor, 28, who was pursuing a post-graduate (PG) diploma course in radiology at LLRM Medical College in Meerut, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night, police said.
Medical college police station SHO Sant Singh said that fellow doctors found her hanging by a rope in her hostel room on Tuesday night. The incident was reported to the police. The doctor was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead after an examination.
The SHO said that the body was sent for post-mortem, and the police have not received any complaints from the doctors’ family members yet.
The doctor was from Prayagraj. After appearing in her practical and other exams, she had gone home and returned to work on Monday.
The incident came to light when her husband, after failing to contact her on Tuesday night, called her colleague and shared his worries. The deceased’s colleague asked some of the doctors at the girls’ hostel to enquire about her wellbeing.
When the hostellers went to the deceased room, they found it locked from the inside. They broke open the door, only to find the doctor’s body hanging by a rope.
The SHO said the cause of the suicide has not yet been determined. Her family members have arrived, and the body will be handed over to them after the post-mortem. Further investigations are underway in this incident, the SHO said.
