Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LMC budget to focus on development works affected by pandemic
lucknow news

LMC budget to focus on development works affected by pandemic

Civic body to increase allocation for road construction to 180 crore from 160 crore, nullah construction budget to 8 crore from 5 crore while 15 crore will be kept to fight the pandemic and other natural disasters
Last year, the LMC had spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 crore on fighting the pandemic and other works like construction of roads, drains, nullahs that were affected due to lockdown. (File Photo)
Last year, the LMC had spent 11 crore on fighting the pandemic and other works like construction of roads, drains, nullahs that were affected due to lockdown. (File Photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 07:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) budget for 2022-23 will focus on civic development works that were affected last year due to the pandemic. The civic body has decided to increase the allocation for road construction to 180 crore from 160 crore, for nullah construction to 8 crore from 5 crore while 15 crore will be kept to fight the pandemic and other natural disasters.

Last year, the LMC had spent 11 crore on fighting the pandemic and other works like construction of roads, drains, nullahs that were affected due to lockdown.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “The pandemic has taught us many lessons and that’s why a budget to fight the pandemic and natural disasters is kept. The budget is always prepared carefully so that all the important areas requiring attention are covered.”

To ensure proper sanitation, the allocation for construction of new dump yards has been increased to 3 crore from 2 crore, the budget to repair LMC toilets is up to 5 crore from 1 crore and 5 crore has been kept for nullah repairing, up from 1 crore last year, said officials.

However, corporator Sayyed Yawar Hussain ‘Reshu’, who is also the leader of opposition in the LMC House, said: “Last year, roads were not constructed most of the time due to pandemic, and other maintenance works were also affected. So, the budget of last year must have been carried forward. Besides, there is a need to increase allocation for of street lights, without which women in the city find it difficult to come out of their house during the night.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out