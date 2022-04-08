LMC gets UPHRC notice, to step up animal birth control programme
LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has made a strategy to step up its animal birth control progamme and lodge FIR against anyone who interferes in this work. Civic officials took a decision in this regard after Uttar Pradesh Human Rights Commission (UPHRC) chairman Justice Bala Krishna Narayana issued a notice to the municipal commissioner over the stray dog attack that led to the death of a five-year-old boy Reza in Musahibganj area here on Wednesday.
Former judge of the Allahabad high court, Justice Narayana directed the municipal commissioner to probe the incident and submit his report within a week.
In order to check stray canine menace, LMC experts were studying the dog attacks in Sitapur where many kids were killed in May 2018.
“To counter dog menace in the city, LMC officials will take help of experts and implement animal birth control programme aggressively. The civic body will also lodge FIR against those who cause hindrance in their work. All the directives of the high court and human rights commission would be followed,” said Dr Arvind Rao, director, animal welfare (LMC).
“The LMC cannot remove dogs from streets, it can sterilise and leave them at the same place. Some NGOs and animal rights activists keep interfering in our work of dog catching,” he added.
He said: “We are also trying to take help from experts who will suggest ways of limiting dog population as per rules.”
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The LMC has caught 45 dogs from Musahibganj, Hussainabad, Muftiganj and Daulatganj. Two of the canines showed violent characteristics and have been kept in different enclosures.”
He said, “The LMC will lodge FIR against anyone who creates hindrance in the work of animal catching squads. The civic body cannot allow kids to die on roads. The progress of Animal Birth Control programme would be monitored daily.”
PET ADOPTION CAMP
A pet adoption camp is being organized at One Awadh Centre Mall on Saturday (April 9) from 2pm to 7pm. Animal lovers will be able to adopt and give a loving home to animals in need of care. The camp will be held every Saturday this month.
This program is aimed at sensitising people and providing a loving guardian and home to animals in need of care and shelter.
-
Kidney racket: State govt forms inquiry panel to investigate regional authorisation committee
The state government has formed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the regional organ transplant committee to investigate the lacunae that led to the kidney racket in the city. Earlier, Ruby hall clinic, which conducted the transplant after approval from the regional committee, was sent a show cause notice with respect to the same case. The health department had sent out a show cause notice to Ruby hall clinic regarding the same case.
-
Yogi government 2.0: Bulldozers on a roll again in Uttar Pradesh
The bulldozers are expectedly back in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi government 2.0. Since March 25, the day the Yogi government was sworn in for a second term, these machines that helped shape the narrative for 2022 UP polls have been roaring frequently, razing structures of the mafia and pulling down encroachments. In one instance, they even demolished the property of a former cop, who is a murder accused.
-
HC allows DHFL promoter to be shifted to private hospital
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday set aside a special CBI court order, directing the transfer of DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to Sir J J Hospital from Kokilaben Hospital, where he has been kept since April last year for treatment of various ailments. The order was passed after the CBI filed an application seeking an end to Wadhawan's stay at the private hospital as there were medical emergencies.
-
Pune district reports 43 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
Pune district reported 43 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,534 deaths and 237 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,475 and the death toll stood at 71,999 as four more deaths were reported.
-
Rare Red-necked Phalarope sighted in Tarapur
Mumbai: A rare Red-necked Phalarope bird was sighted at a saltpan in Tarapur, 120 km from Palghar, on Friday. “It is a rare sighting. We need to protect the wetlands as it has a rich biodiversity,” said Pravin Babre, a bird watcher who captured the bird This bird breeds in Eurasia, North America, and Arctic regions travel to Sri Lanka and New Zealand to spend winters, said Ashish Babre, another birdwatcher.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics