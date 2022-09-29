Locals around Taj decide to form action committee, send delegation to CM

Agra Residents and shopkeepers who fear they will be affected by the recent Supreme Court order to stop business activities within 500 metres’ radius of the Taj Mahal, will hold a meeting at the eastern gate of the monument on Friday.

A meeting was held on Thursday at Tajganj and a decision was taken to constitute a committee led by former BJP MLA Kesho Mehra who had been associated with issues related to restrictions on industries in Agra on the pretext of environment.

The local BJP MLA, Dr GS Dharmesh assured the locals to take up the matter with chief minister Yogi Adityanath after the names of those in the delegation were finalized.

On Monday, while deciding an interlocutory application, the Supreme Court had directed the Agra Development Authority to stop all business activities within 500 metres’ radius of the Taj Mahal.

The order sent a wave of uncertainty in Tajganj locality around the monument, housing about 150 small and medium category hotels, emporia and about 500 odd shops after the Agra Development Authority began a survey to identify and mark business activities around Taj.

On Thursday evening, affected residents and businessmen held a meeting in Tajganj to decide further strategy.

“It has been decided to hold a large meeting at the eastern gate of Taj Mahal at 5 pm on Friday when the monument remains closed. The situation after the recent SC order will be discussed and further strategy planned,” said BJP MLA from Agra Cantt assembly seat Dr GS Dharmesh.

“A decision has been taken to constitute an action committee which will be headed by Kesho Mehra, former BJP MLA from Agra Cantt because he had been involved with ongoing cases related to Taj Mahal in Supreme Court and will assist in looking for legal recourse,” he said.

“A delegation led by me will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath. We will apprise him of the situation after the recent Supreme Court order. We are confident that an amicable solution can be found,” he said.

Rakesh Chauhan, president of Hotel and Restaurant Association said,

“Different committees are being formed to collect money and decide the legal course to apprise the Supreme Court about correct facts. The matter on which the order was passed was confined to a few shopkeepers on the western gate of the Taj but the order is to affect all those around the monument”.

