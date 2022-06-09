Lok Sabha bypolls: Mishra’s name missing from BSP’s star campaigner list
The name of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) general secretary SC Mishra is missing from the list of the star campaigners announced by the party for the Lok Sabha bypolls for the Azamgarh seat.
The BSP released the list of the 40 star campaigners for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday.
The list includes BSP president Mayawati, state unit president Bhim Rajbhar, party MLA Umashankar Singh, zonal coordinator Munkad Ali and other senior party leaders.
Mishra, whose term as a member of Rajya Sabha expires on July 4, had campaigned extensively for his party in the 2022 U.P. assembly elections held in February-March. Mishra was entrusted with the task of mobilising the Brahmin community to support the BSP. BSP managed to win only one seat in the 2022 U.P. assembly elections.
Nakul Dubey — a close aide of Mishra — joined the Congress recently, setting speculation of a rift in the party. A BSP member said Mishra was not included in the list of the star campaigners on health grounds.
To win the seat, the party has included OBC-Dalit and Muslim leaders as star campaigners, he added.
BSP has fielded former MLA Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali for the bypolls on Azamgarh seat.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat to retain the Karhal assembly seat located in Mainpuri district.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
