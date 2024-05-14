Lok Sabha polls: Raja Bhaiya to remain neutral, urges supporters to vote as per their will

PRAYAGRAJ: Seven-time MLA from Kunda and president of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya has announced that he will not support any political party or candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. On Tuesday, Raja Bhaiya urged his supporters to vote independently after a meeting with party leaders and workers at his residence in Benti. Within moments, his video regarding the stand went viral on social media platforms. BJP MP and candidate from Kaushambi seat Vinod Sonkar with Raguraj Pratap Singh in Pratapgarh on Tuesday. (HT Phtoto)

“Our party is not contesting on either the Pratapgarh or Kaushambi parliamentary seats, nor are we in alliance with any other political party. Our supporters and voters in both Kunda and Babaganj assembly constituencies were continuously in contact with us, asking whom to vote for. After a meeting with party leaders and workers, a decision has been taken that the party will not support any candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. Our voters and supporters may cast their votes as per their will,” Raja Bhaiya said.

Responding to scribes’ query over his leaning towards the BJP, Raja Bhaiya said that his party had no political alliances with any party and that this decision was made with the consent of all party leaders and supporters.

Meanwhile, both the BJP and Samajwadi Party candidates contesting for the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency approached Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh seeking support in the polls. Both candidates visited Raja Bhaiya’s residence separately on Tuesday.

BJP candidate from Kaushambi, Vinod Sonkar, along with Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan, reached Benti to meet Raja Bhaiya and request his support in the polls. Earlier, Samajwadi Party candidate Pushpendra Saroj also approached Raja Bhaiyya.

It is worth mentioning that Raja Bhaiya’s party, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik), has not fielded any candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. However, Raja Bhaiya has a strong following and base in the Kunda and Babaganj assembly constituencies of Pratapgarh district, which fall under the Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat.

All political parties in the poll fray were seeking Raja Bhaiya’s support to ensure their victory in the elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently met Raja Bhaiya in Bengaluru, which sparked rumors of his extending support to the BJP for the parliamentary polls.