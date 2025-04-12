Menu Explore
LU clash: Cross-FIRs lodged, 5 held, show-cause notices to 8 students

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 12, 2025 06:44 AM IST

Procedural action being taken against others involved in the violence; five outsiders also involved in the incident, says university proctor

LUCKNOW Five people were on Friday arrested on the basis of cross-FIRs lodged at the Hasanganj police station regarding the violent clash near gate no. 1 of Lucknow University on Wednesday that ensued after an ego tussle between two groups of students, leaving 19 injured, said officials.

Police force deployed outside LU hostel on Friday, after the students’ clashes over the past two days . (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Police force deployed outside LU hostel on Friday, after the students’ clashes over the past two days . (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Five people have been arrested in connection with the violence,” said additional DCP (central) Manisha Singh.

“Akshat Pandey, Ayush Sharma, Sarthak Pushkar, Jatin Shukla and another person have been taken into custody, based on witnesses accounts. They have been booked under BNSS Section 151. Further investigation is underway,” said DK Singh, SHO, Hasanganj.

Meanwhile, LU proctor Rakesh Dwivedi said the university issued show-cause notices to eight students while procedural action is being taken against others involved in the case. “Five outsiders were also involved in the incident,” he added.

The clash, which began as a verbal tussle near the canteen in front of the journalism department, had spilled on to Hanuman Setu. One FIR was lodged by Mohammad Intezar, a resident of Mahmudabad hostel against 13 known and 10 unknown people under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 191 (2) (rioting), 125 (endanger human life or personal safety of an individual) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt).

The hosteller alleged that he was purchasing some food items when he was assaulted by a group of students wielding sticks, belts and bricks.

The other FIR was lodged by Alok Mishra, a resident of Deoria, against five known and five unknown people. The case was lodged under BNS sections 191 (2), 191 (3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation). Mishra stated that he had gone to the university to get information about his degree when 40-50 hostellers began arguing with him. He alleged that he was beaten by sticks, shown a firearm and given a death threat.

