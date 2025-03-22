Lucknow airport maintenance closure cut by two hours! Travellers rejoice

What led to the change? According to an airport spokesperson, to manage the increased summer passenger traffic, CCSIA has revised its flight operation schedule while continuing runway re-carpeting. This new schedule, implemented yesterday (March 21), affects both domestic and international flights. The re-carpeting and Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) work will occur from March 21 to July 15, during which flights will operate before 11am and after 5pm. Lucknow airport's closure hours reduced

Anil Rastogi

Anil Rastogi, actor

This is a welcome change. We were significantly impacted by the previous no-fly zone of 10am to 6am. A team from Mumbai flew to Lucknow for my play recently, and their schedule was completely disrupted by the flight restrictions. They had to arrive a day earlier.

Ritika Gupta

Ritika Gupta, actor

Working in the entertainment industry with my base in Lucknow, I frequently need to fly to Mumbai and other cities. Professionally, I prefer travelling in the afternoon, but ever since the restrictions from March 1, I’ve had to reschedule my flights. Two hours is not too significant, but I hope this provides some relief.

Anupam Ghosh

Anupam Ghosh, filmmaker-author

In the past, I’ve taken numerous same-day round trips, which are impossible until July. However, it’s positive that the government and airport authorities prioritised providing some relief for travelling.

Naved Ahmed, decorator-florist

In the flower business, we constantly import and export flowers both nationally and internationally. The new schedule is definitely a relief, even if it’s only for two hours. It will be helpful. Flowers are a delicate export, and the new timing will assist in managing that.

Jitendra K Singh, businessman

As an entrepreneur, I often need to travel on a short notice, and much of my work depends on it. Since the afternoon flight restrictions were imposed, planning my and my team’s trips has become so complex. We’ll have to wait and see how much the new timings help.

Chitrakala Kaushal, beautician-makeup artist

For the past 10 years, my work as a beautician and make-up artist has required me to travel to various cities. Trains usually take longer, so I managed with advance flight bookings that fit my budget. However, with the constant changes, I’m still figuring out how to accommodate my customer commitments.