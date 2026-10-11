Lucknow: As floodwaters recede, LMC gears up for clean-up in Faizullaganj

With floodwaters receding by 5-6 feet in Faizullaganj, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is preparing a massive cleanliness drive to remove accumulated garbage, clear choked drains and sewer lines, and pump out stagnant water from residential areas. Uttar Pradesh urban development and energy minister AK Sharma (Sourced)

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar told HT on Sunday that water levels were expected to fall further by Monday night, allowing sanitation teams to intensify operations in affected localities. The focus will be on restoring cleanliness, improving drainage and preventing health risks as residents return to their homes.

“The water level has receded by around 5-6 feet in Faizullaganj. We expect a substantial amount of water to recede further by Monday night, after which we will undertake a massive cleanliness drive in the affected localities,” Kumar said.

Septic tanks, drains to be cleaned

The LMC has arranged vehicles and equipment to remove garbage from streets and residential lanes. Teams will also suction septic tanks, desilt major drains and clear sewer blockages to improve drainage and reduce the risk of fresh waterlogging.

Pumping sets will be deployed to remove water trapped in vacant plots once levels recede further. The civic body also plans to send large water tankers into individual lanes to ensure adequate water supply for residents during sanitation operations.

Mosquito-control measures stepped up

The LMC has continued fogging and anti-larval spraying in affected localities to control mosquito breeding as floodwaters recede and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

“We stand with the people during this difficult period. Fogging and anti-larval spraying are being carried out regularly,” he said.

AK Sharma orders faster drainage work ahead of festivals

Uttar Pradesh urban development and energy minister AK Sharma has directed officials to expedite drainage work in flood-affected Faizullaganj and ensure adequate civic amenities and uninterrupted electricity supply across urban areas ahead of Dussehra and Diwali.

During a late-night virtual review meeting on Saturday, Sharma asked urban local bodies to complete festival preparations on time, focusing on waterlogging, sanitation, mosquito-borne diseases and electrical safety.

Reviewing the situation in Faizullaganj, he directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials to complete drainage work on a war footing. He also ordered extensive fogging and anti-larval spraying.

Across urban areas, Sharma directed municipal authorities to prioritise cleaning around temples, puja pandals and idol immersion routes. Roads along these routes must be repaired and made pothole-free.

The minister also ordered advance inspections of puja pandals and procession routes to prevent electrical accidents.

Reviewing power supply arrangements, Sharma directed energy department officials to maintain uninterrupted electricity, particularly at night during the festivals.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the urban development and energy departments, municipal commissioners and other officials from across the state.