Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
Lucknow basks in Mahashivratri fervour, long queues outside temples

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2025 10:03 PM IST

People started arriving at the temples early in the morning to offer milk and fruits to the deity; bhajans, bhandaras organised at various places and tableaus decorated on roads

LUCKNOW Mahashivratri fervour rent the air as devotees in large numbers thronged temples across the city amid chants of ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ on Wednesday.

Devotees gather to offer prayers at Mankameshwar Temple in Lucknow on Mahashivratri. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Devotees gather to offer prayers at Mankameshwar Temple in Lucknow on Mahashivratri. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

People started arriving at the temples early in the morning to offer milk and fruits to the deity and the celebrations continued throughout the day.

Bhajans and bhandaras were organised at various places and tableaus were decorated on the roads. As per a legend, Mahashivratri is the day when Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati, making it a sacred occasion for devotees to seek divine blessings for marital harmony and spiritual growth.

“I visited temples in Indira Nagar and now will head towards Nirala Nagar and Mankameshwar temple to seek blessings of Lord Shiva,” said Reema Sinha, 35, a devotee.

Shyamali Dubey, 63, who was worshipping the Shivlinga at Mankameshwar Temple with her entire family, said she visits the temple regularly. “I try to devote at least 15-20 minutes every day to worship Lord Shiva in the temple. He takes care of all our wishes...so we must remember the Lord in both good and bad times. I am also fasting to pay my respect to Lord Shiva,” she said.

Sakshi and Arvind visited the Bhoothnath temple to offer prayers and make their 3-year-old daughter Trishika know about Lord Shiva. “As parents, we try grabbing every possible opportunity to introduce our culture and religion to our daughter,” said Sakshi.

Visitors thronged the Buddheshwar temple throughout the day while many visited Mahakal temple to get a feel like the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. A dance drama and bhajan rendition was organised at Dwadash Jyotirlinga Bada Shivala temple.

