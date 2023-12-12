Lucknow chills at 9.8°C; min temperature drops by 5°C in 3 days

For the first time this season, mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in the state capital to 9.8 degrees on Monday. Lucknow has seen its minimum temperatures fall by 5.5 degrees in just three days forcing people to take out their pullovers and jackets. The maximum temperature, meanwhile, was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius. There was no possibility of any significant change in the temperatures in the next 2-3 days, Met said (Deepak Gupta)

“With the end of the impact of an active Western disturbance and the remnants of a cyclone, the wind direction at the surface level has turned westerly/north-west and this has resulted into radiative cooling in night-time in most parts of the state, including the capital,” said Mohd Danish, Lucknow Met in-charge.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar remained the coldest area in the state at 5 degrees. Bareilly chilled at 5.5, Meerut 6.5, Najibabad 7.2, Fursatganj 8.5, Gorakhpur 8.8, Shahajhanpur 8.9, Kanpur city 9.4, Churk 9.8 and Aligarh 10 degrees.

The forecast for Lucknow was shallow to moderate fog in the morning and clear skies later. Tuesday’s condition is likely to be similar.

Also, the forecast for the state was dry conditions with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the morning, the met official said.

There was no possibility of any significant change in the temperatures in the next 2-3 days, added Danish.