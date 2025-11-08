Lucknow civic chief asks officials to expedite preparations for Scouts and Guides event

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar expressed displeasure over the slow pace of preparations for the 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana (Sector 15). File photo of Lucknow municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar (Sourced)

Kumar, who inspected the venue for the event on Saturday, directed officials concerned to expedite the work, warning them against negligence at any level. He took stock of electricity, sanitation and other arrangements, and set November 14 as the deadline for completing all preparations.

The municipal commissioner reviewed the on-ground situation and directed officials to ensure the venue and surrounding areas are well-lit, with spiral lights installed on all electric poles. The chief engineer (RR) was asked to prepare a list of all poles to facilitate immediate improvements in lighting.

On cleanliness and waste management, Kumar stressed that sanitation should remain a top priority. The zonal sanitary officer was instructed to prepare a beat-wise duty roster for sanitation workers and ensure strict monitoring through the supervisory hierarchy. Separate collection and timely disposal of dry and wet waste around the venue were also ordered.

After a gap of 61 years, UP will host the National Jamboree, a week-long mega camp bringing together thousands of Scouts and Guides and youth leaders from across India and abroad. The diamond jubilee celebrations will be held in Lucknow from November 23 to 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive on November 27.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on October 27 directed officials to ensure that the arrangements for the Jamboree match the high standards achieved during the Mahakumbh.