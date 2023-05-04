Cook shot dead in dispute over quality of kebabs, 2 held

LUCKNOW Upset over poor quality of kebabs, two SUV-borne assailants allegedly shot dead a 52-year-old cook of a non-veg eatery outside the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) office in Bareilly on Wednesday night after they were asked to pay for the food they consumed. The duo - Mayan Rastogi alias Golden Baba and his friend Tazim Shamsi – was arrested from Rampur on Thursday evening, said police officials. The two men came to the shop located in Priyadarshini Nagar in an inebriated condition and complained to the shop owner that they were not happy with the taste of the kebabs. (Pic for representation)

The two men came to the shop located in Priyadarshini Nagar in an inebriated condition and complained to the shop owner Ankur Sabarwal that they were not happy with the taste of the kebabs. As the argument escalated, the duo assaulted Sabarwal and returned to their car without paying for the food, said Rahul Bhati, additional superintendent of police (city).

When Sabarwal sent Naseer Ahmed, one of the cooks, to collect ₹120 from the men, one of them shot him in his temple, leaving him dead on the spot, he said.

After the incident, the assailants fled towards Nainital road. The SUV was traced in Kashipur (Uttarakhand) on the basis of its pictures taken by staff members, said the ASP.

“An FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered against unknown assailants and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. We have approached the Uttarakhand police to trace and arrest the assailants,” said Bhati.