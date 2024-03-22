 Lucknow Gen-Z Holi: Young, they just wanna have fun! - Hindustan Times
Lucknow Gen-Z Holi: Young, they just wanna have fun!

ByAakash Ghosh, Lucknow
Mar 22, 2024 08:48 PM IST

A simple search of Holi events in Lucknow on Bookmyshow gives a variety of options with prices starting from ₹300 and going up to ₹40,000.

As times change and ‘modernity’ takes over from tradition, festivals and their celebrations too change, especially for the young crowd.

Youngsters at a pre-Holi celebration in Gomti Nagar, on Friday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)
The city’s youngsters prefer to play waterless Holi at theme parties, amid loud music at hotels, lawns and city Malls, with celebrity guests. At these dos, there are snacks and drinks, and often booze.

“We’re getting swamped with queries from the young crowd and we are already sold out,” said Udit, event organiser of ‘Holi Festa’ at DLF My Pad.

“The theme of the festival is neon colour, which is visible both in light and the dark,” he said, adding that food stalls are available where people can buy their food.

Likewise, ‘My Colour Fest 3.0’, a similar event, is being organised at Kisan Bazar. “I have been organising such a fest for the last six years, the ticket price of which starts from 700 to 40,000,” said Sanjay Bhadauriya, owner of the Ultimate Planner, Lucknow.

While several such private events are already happening in the city, the city malls are not behind in organising such Holi events. A popular mall on Shaheed Path is also organising festivities on Saturday accompanied by dance, music, food and more.

Escape from tradition

“We’ve grown up celebrating Holi at home with family but this way we’re able to celebrate with our friends as well. Generally, these events are organised before Holi, hence, we can celebrate it with friends and keep the main day for family at home,” said a group of youngsters at Dayal Gateway in Kisan Bazaar, Vibhuti Khand, where a such Holi festival was organised on Friday.

“As many students can’t go home for many reasons, such Holi events help us soak in the festivity even away from our hometown and family,” said Vaidhi Srivastava, a student of Amity University.

(With inputs from Animesh Mishra)

    Aakash Ghosh

    Aakash Ghosh is a correspondent with Hindustan Times and is based out of Lucknow. Apart for covering local crime and policing in the state capital, he covers other significant beats including Railways, Science & Technology, Culture and heritage. He loves to write off-beat, human-interest stories as he believes it makes an instant connect with the readers. Prior to Lucknow, he is trained and worked with multiple print & digital newsrooms-based Mumbai, Patna, and Kolkata.

