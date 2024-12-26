Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 26, 2024
Dec 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 26, 2024, is 24.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.02 °C and 25.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 05:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.61 °C and 26.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.61 °C and 26.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 27, 2024
|24.22
|Few clouds
|December 28, 2024
|24.39
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|20.64
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|21.53
|Overcast clouds
|December 31, 2024
|21.47
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|21.37
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|20.73
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy