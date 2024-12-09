Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 9, 2024
Dec 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on December 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 9, 2024, is 17.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.17 °C and 23.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 05:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.49 °C and 24.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 291.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 10, 2024
|21.54 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 11, 2024
|20.02 °C
|Few clouds
|December 12, 2024
|21.34 °C
|Few clouds
|December 13, 2024
|22.11 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 14, 2024
|21.62 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 15, 2024
|21.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 16, 2024
|21.98 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
