Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 2, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 2, 2025, is 17.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.25 °C and 22.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:24 PM. Lucknow weather update on January 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 3, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.84 °C and 25.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 3, 2025 17.59 Overcast clouds January 4, 2025 22.10 Few clouds January 5, 2025 22.70 Sky is clear January 6, 2025 24.09 Sky is clear January 7, 2025 24.46 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 24.02 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 19.43 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 19.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.38 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 22.66 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.21 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.16 °C Broken clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.