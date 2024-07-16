Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
Jul 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 16, 2024, is 37.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.99 °C and 37.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.92 °C and 37.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.99 °C and 37.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 76.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.92 °C and 37.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.99 °C and 37.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 76.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 17, 2024
|37.41 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|33.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|36.96 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|34.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 21, 2024
|33.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|28.38 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 23, 2024
|26.5 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.79 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.95 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.57 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|37.96 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy