Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 24, 2024, is 36.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.99 °C and 36.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.23 °C and 37.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.99 °C and 36.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 25, 2024
|37.1 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|36.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 27, 2024
|35.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|30.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 29, 2024
|35.81 °C
|Light rain
|July 30, 2024
|27.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 31, 2024
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.35 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.73 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.05 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.71 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.61 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.73 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.14 °C
|Light rain
