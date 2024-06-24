Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 25, 2024 42.59 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 37.64 °C Moderate rain June 27, 2024 32.85 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 33.37 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 34.58 °C Very heavy rain June 30, 2024 31.03 °C Heavy intensity rain July 1, 2024 33.52 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.05 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 24, 2024, is 39.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.99 °C and 42.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.05 °C and 42.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.With temperatures ranging between 31.99 °C and 42.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 155.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024

