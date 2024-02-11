Lucknow’s unique identity shines through its Nawabi delicacies, says Pushpesh Pant

Exploring the vibrant flavors of Lucknow’s cuisine and its influences from afar, academician and food historian Padma Shri Pushpesh Pant and India’s first Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria tantalized taste buds in their discussion titled ‘Zayake Awadh Ke.’ They covered dishes originating in the region as well as those influenced by other areas. Padma Shri Pushpesh Pant in conversation with India’s First MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria on Zayake Awadh Ke (HT Photos)

Amid discussions of Nawabi cuisine, Pant, who retired as a professor from the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, opined that most people do not question the roots of their food, and often what they imagine to be authentic is merely a derivation of the original dish. He exemplified this by stating that biryani was never a dish born in Lucknow; the dish now known by that name would be called ‘pulao’ in this region. However, the name has since changed. “There is no cuisine like Awadh’s. It has a unique identity in the world, especially with its Nawabi delicacies.” Bhadouria agreed, adding that all local flavors always stand out.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Bhadouria also discussed how Lucknow as a city experiences a myriad of original flavors. “Due to the climate conditions here, the different weather patterns in Lucknow yield various vegetables and fruits throughout the year.” They discussed local spices and recipes like ‘nimona’ and ‘chhole ki kachori,’ among others.”

The conversation delved into lost dining etiquettes, with Pant reminiscing about a time when everyone would gather on the floor in the kitchen to dine together, waiting until the elders finished. “Recently, that habit has returned a little bit during Covid as it forced everyone to sit and eat meals together,” he stressed. Bhadouria also broached the subject of how cooking and kitchen work are no longer limited to women within the family, during this discussion.