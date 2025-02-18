Mahakumbh: Prayagraj Sangam rly station to remain shut till Feb 28

In the wake of recent stampede at New Delhi railway station and surge in crowd going to Mahakumbh, the Indian Railways on Monday shut the Prayagraj Sangam railway station till February 28, railway officials aware of the decision said. Decision has been taken in the wake of recent stampede at New Delhi railway station and surge in crowd going to Mahakumbh. (For Representation)

Out of Prayagraj’s total nine railway stations, only Prayagraj Sangam railway station has been closed because it is near the Mahakumbh Nagar area. The remaining eight railway stations will, however, continue to function. They are: Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Naini, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Jhunsi and Prayagraj Rambagh.

As per the railways, the step came after the Prayagraj administration made a request in this regard to avoid any risk of any other untoward incident. The decision will help ease overcrowding in the city and the railway station besides ensuring better crowd management.

“All concerned are informed that as per the order of Prayagraj district administration, Prayagraj Sangam station of Northern Railway (NR), Lucknow Division, will remain closed for passenger traffic from February 17 to February 28 midnight,” said Kuldeep Tiwari, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow, in a statement.

A railways spokesperson said earlier this particular station was closed only on the days of the bathing festivals. Meanwhile, to accommodate the rising number of passengers going to Mahakumbh, special trains are also being run.

During the weekend, authorities stopped people at a large park near the station and allowed them to proceed to the station in small groups to prevent overcrowding.