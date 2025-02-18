Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahakumbh: Prayagraj Sangam rly station to remain shut till Feb 28

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 18, 2025 06:58 AM IST

The decision will help ease overcrowding in the city and the railway station besides ensuring better crowd management

In the wake of recent stampede at New Delhi railway station and surge in crowd going to Mahakumbh, the Indian Railways on Monday shut the Prayagraj Sangam railway station till February 28, railway officials aware of the decision said.

Decision has been taken in the wake of recent stampede at New Delhi railway station and surge in crowd going to Mahakumbh. (For Representation)
Decision has been taken in the wake of recent stampede at New Delhi railway station and surge in crowd going to Mahakumbh. (For Representation)

Out of Prayagraj’s total nine railway stations, only Prayagraj Sangam railway station has been closed because it is near the Mahakumbh Nagar area. The remaining eight railway stations will, however, continue to function. They are: Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Naini, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Jhunsi and Prayagraj Rambagh.

As per the railways, the step came after the Prayagraj administration made a request in this regard to avoid any risk of any other untoward incident. The decision will help ease overcrowding in the city and the railway station besides ensuring better crowd management.

“All concerned are informed that as per the order of Prayagraj district administration, Prayagraj Sangam station of Northern Railway (NR), Lucknow Division, will remain closed for passenger traffic from February 17 to February 28 midnight,” said Kuldeep Tiwari, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow, in a statement.

A railways spokesperson said earlier this particular station was closed only on the days of the bathing festivals. Meanwhile, to accommodate the rising number of passengers going to Mahakumbh, special trains are also being run.

During the weekend, authorities stopped people at a large park near the station and allowed them to proceed to the station in small groups to prevent overcrowding.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On