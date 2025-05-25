Mahoba: Couple die by suicide after spat over cold drink bottle

A newly-married couple allegedly died by suicide following a verbal spat over a cold drink bottle in Chintepura locality of Charkhari town in Mahoba district late Friday night, police said on Saturday. The couple had tied the knot just over two months ago on March 11. (For representation)

The couple had tied the knot just over two months ago on March 11. According to family accounts, the altercation began when the man, 21, returned home around 10 pm with a small cold drink bottle for his wife, 19, after having a larger one with his friends earlier. The woman threw the bottle in anger, triggering a heated exchange between the couple. Later, the man went to a room and allegedly hanged himself, police said.

Distressed after finding her husband’s body hanging, she allegedly hanged herself in another room. Family members rushed both to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police added.

Charkhari SHO Praveen Kumar said that the bodies had been sent for the post-mortem examination under a magistrate’s supervision.